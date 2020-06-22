"Bale doesn't seem to care!" Real Madrid legend weighs in on Welsh superstar's role under Zidane

Real Madrid legend Jorge Valdano believes that it is only a matter of time before Gareth Bale leaves the club.

The former striker also commented on Real Madrid's Brazilian youngsters and Barcelona's shocking away form.

Gareth Bale is not a fan favourite at Real Madrid

In an interview with Spanish radio station 'El Transistor', Real Madrid legend Jorge Valdano slammed Gareth Bale for his behaviour at the club and claimed that it came as no surprise that the Welsh winger is being thoroughly neglected by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale has been a controversial figure at Real Madrid and has received severe criticism for this perceived lack of professionalism at the club. Jorge Valdano is not the first Real Madrid legend to comment on the Welsh winger's relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

According to former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano, Zinedine Zidane's relationship with Gareth Bale is at its lowest point and will result in the winger's departure from the club.

"Zidane needs to have all the players very involved, all except Bale who seems to have been already ruled out. Bale doesn't seem to care too much either."

Gareth Bale played no part in Real Madrid's crucial victory over Real Sociedad in yesterday's La Liga fixture. Real Madrid's French manager gave Colombian midfielder Marco Asensio a chance and brought on Marco Asensio in the second half.

Gareth Bale has been an ostracised figure at Real Madrid and is likely to leave the club in the coming months. The winger is regularly targetted by the Real Madrid fanbase for his passion for golf and has spent most of the season on the sidelines.

Vinicius Jr. is more decisive than Rodrygo, according to Real Madrid great Jorge Valdano

Vinicius and Rodrygo have excelled for Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Jorge Valdano also compared Vinicius Jr. and his compatriot Rodrygo and said that while many Real Madrid fans prefer the latter, Vinicius has much more of an impact on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr. was electric against Real Sociedad and his unplayable dribbling resulted in a penalty that led to Real Madrid's opening goal.

"Vinicius' contribution ended up being decisive. It seems that he is giving more to the team. Rodrygo does not have the degree of self-confidence that Vinicius has, although the world sees more talent in Rodrygo."

Real Madrid moved to the top of the La Liga table after the club's victory over Real Sociedad. Los Blancos was handed the initiative on a silver platter by Barcelona after the Catalans failed to score against Sevilla at the Ramon-Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium last week.

Barcelona has struggled away from home this season and has been overly reliant on talisman Lionel Messi to bail the side out of trouble. Jorge Valdano claimed that while Lionel Messi is an extremely gifted player, one cannot expect an individual to singlehandedly win the La Liga title.

"It seems to me that Barcelona, away from home, have difficulties showing themselves as a whole team for ninety minutes. Messi cannot take over La Liga, there has to be more."

Real Madrid's hard-fought victory over Real Sociedad is crucial in the context of the La Liga table. Barcelona has a string of difficult fixtures in the coming weeks and cannot afford to drop any more points to contend with Real Madrid for the La Liga crown.

