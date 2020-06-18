Cristiano Ronaldo "the most difficult to face," according to former Barcelona defender

Cristiano Ronaldo is a nightmare to play against, according to Barcelona great Dani Alves.

The Juventus star had several individual battles with Dani Alves during his time at Real Madrid.

Dani Alves had surprisingly kind words for Cristiano Ronaldo

In a sensational interview with UBEAT, former Barcelona defender Dani Alves named former foe Cristiano Ronaldo the most difficult player he has ever had to face. The Brazilian full-back went up against Cristiano Ronaldo several times when the latter was at Real Madrid and had to bear the brunt of Cristiano Ronaldo's otherworldly skills on more than one occasion.

Dani Alves sobre Cristiano Ronaldo: "Fiz ele sofrer mais do que ele a mim" https://t.co/nloqZpqQbX — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) June 17, 2020

Dani Alves is a modern-day Barcelona legend and has gone up against Cristiano Ronaldo and several other prolific Real Madrid wingers in the past. While the Brazilian maintains that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, he also tips his hat off to Cristiano Ronaldo for making life difficult for Barcelona's defence over the past decade.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is that type of opponent that you have to be 100 percent focused on, if you are at 99 percent he will ruin you and will make you look silly."

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered in duels with Dani Alves, claims Barcelona defender

Cristiano Ronaldo has clashed with Dani Alves in several El Clasico fixtures

Dani Alves is often a fierce critic of Cristiano Ronaldo and regularly claims that the Portuguese star cannot be compared to Argentine genius Lionel Messi. The two stars have nearly come to blow on the pitch on several occasions but Dani Alves does acknowledge that Cristiano Ronaldo can be devastating on his day.

Dani Alves is widely considered as one of the best full-backs to have ever graced the game and is the most decorated player in the history of football. Barcelona's Brazilian star was able to hold his own against Cristiano Ronaldo and the rivalry between the two often led to exciting battles on the pitch.

"He never made me really suffer because I was focused, but the most difficult opponent I've faced has been Cristiano Ronaldo, without any doubt."

The Brazilian defender also cheekily mentioned that he was always well-prepared and made Cristiano Ronaldo work very hard to make an impact against Barcelona.

Dani Alves on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid: "I think that, contrary to what everybody else says, Madrid are more of a team without Cristiano, and now it's a little more difficult than it was before - at least because of how I see football and my concept of this game." pic.twitter.com/sNT53w2OeE — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 18, 2018

Dani Alves was an integral part of Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side in the early 2010s. The Brazilian full-back was one of the only defenders in La Liga who could keep Cristiano Ronaldo in check. Barcelona benefitted immensely from Dani Alves' ability to nullify the devastating presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"When I was with Guardiola, I think I made Cristiano Ronaldo suffer more than he did me."

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a lonely figure in Barcelona's famous 5-0 win at the Camp Nou against Real Madrid in 2010. The Portuguese superstar was marked out of the game by Dani Alves and barely had a touch of the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a part of several scuffles with the Barcelona camp

Cristiano Ronaldo would have his revenge in the following year. While Barcelona marched to a La Liga title, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a decisive header for Real Madrid against the Catalans in the Copa del Rey final and went on to win the prestigious trophy.

While the years that followed the 2009/10 season saw heightened tensions between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the sheer talent on display and the excitement that the fixtures created made those years the best in El Clasico history.

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate every spectrum in football, their rivalry was at its absolute peak under Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

