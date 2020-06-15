Cristiano Ronaldo linked with sensational Chelsea move as Jorge Mendes plots intriguing scheme

Jorge Mendes has planned Cristiano Ronaldo's summer move to Chelsea, according to the Italian media.

According to several media houses, the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the EPL are a part of an elaborate plan to increase the Portuguese star's market value.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with yet another EPL club

Cristiano Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes seems to be working his magic yet again. According to an extraordinary report by Italian newspaper Calciomercato, EPL giants Chelsea may place a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo has placed in the EPL in the past with Manchester United and a transfer to the Red Devils' EPL rivals Chelsea will certainly stir a hornet's nest in England. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Juventus' top-scorer but is not exactly enjoying himself in the Italian league.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea have offered 120 million euros to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/A2Seno1iXr — VBET News (@VBETnews) June 15, 2020

While most of the initial reports divulge very few details, a rumour of this magnitude is far too sensational for Chelsea fans to ignore. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the EPL has been long touted as a decorated event but may prove to be highly controversial now that Chelsea is involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 35 years of age at the moment and while his fitness continues to surpass new limits, the Portuguese forward's market value has taken a hit in the recent past. Chelsea is reportedly interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the EPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo may move to Chelsea at the behest of Jorge Mendes, claims Italian media

Cristiano Ronaldo has lined up against Chelsea on several occasions in the past

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is known to hold massive sway over his clients' career decisions and could influence Cristiano Ronaldo's next career move. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the past but the alleged interest from Chelsea presents Cristiano Ronaldo with a fresh dilemma.

Frank Lampard has heavily loosened the purse strings at Chelsea this season. The EPL club has reportedly reached an agreement with Timo Werner and is also hot on the heels of his compatriot Kai Havertz. Chelsea and Jorge Mendes are known for their outrageous chess moves in the transfer market, but a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo will take the football world completely by surprise.

Advertisement

🤯 ¿@Cristiano regresa a la #LigaPremierTD?



🔵 Según medios en España, @ChelseaFC ofrecería 120M€ a la @juventusfc por CR7.



💙 Si te gustaría verlo con los 'Blues'. pic.twitter.com/EqbvzexEXE — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 15, 2020

The sensational reports on Cristiano Ronaldo in the Italian media have stunned Chelsea fans. Most of the Blues fanbase is treating the reports with a pinch of salt and a considerable amount of suspicion.

Jorge Mendes has often made contact with high-profile clubs in the past with the sole intention of raising the market value of his clients. Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged interest in a Chelsea move may well be a ploy to make the Portuguese superstar's value skyrocket.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disappointing outing against AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult return to football over the past week. The Portuguese superstar was noticeably under par in a lacklustre display against Italian rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juventus was unable to get on the scoresheet against a 10-man AC Milan and the fixture ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time penalty in the first leg did see Juventus through to the final on away goals, but the former Real Madrid forward will have to pull his socks up against an in-form Napoli side in the final.

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A table but faces a tense battle with Lazio for the league title. Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus' best player and will have to return to his best to give the Bianconeri a chance of defending their Serie A crown.

Also Read: Napoli v Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more