Napoli v Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia final 2020

Napoli and Juventus will square off against each for the Coppa Italia trophy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus will look to get their hands on the trophy for a record 14th time when the two sides meet in Rome.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to spearhead Juventus to the Coppa Italia trophy

Napoli and Juventus prepare to lock horns in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico, as they look set to battle it out for the first trophy on offer this season. Both sides are coming on the back of draws in the second leg of the semi-final, as they booked a place in Rome under nervy circumstances.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium, Napoli came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Inter Milan to make it through to the final.

Napoli are looking for their first Coppa Italia crown since 2014 and have their work cut out for them against the Bianconeri, who are competing on all fronts this season.

Maurizio Sarri and Gonzalo Higuain were previously on the books of Gli Azzurri and will look to get one over their former teams when the two teams do battle in Rome.

With a goal against Inter, Dries Mertens became the all-time top scorer in Napoli's history, a record that was previously held by former club captain Marek Hamsik. Speaking of goalscorers, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to bounce back from his lacklustre performance against the Rossoneri and spearhead the Juventus to their fifth Coppa Italia trophy in six years.

Napoli v Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus (13) have won the Coppa Italian more times than any other team in the history of the competition. Gianluigi Buffon has won the competition five times over the course of his glittering career. However, with a victory against Napoli, the veteran goalkeeper can equal Roberto Mancini's record of six Coppa Italia victories.

Napoli form guide: L-W-W-D-W-D

Juventus form guide: L-W-W-L-W-D

Napoli v Juventus Team News

Lorenzo Insigne could be the difference-maker for Napoli

Napoli

Napoli will be without semi-final hero David Ospina for the showdown against Juventus. The Colombian goalkeeper picked up a yellow card in the encounter against Inter and will be forced to watch from the sidelines, as Alex Meret prepares to deputize for him in the starting XI.

Gennaro Gattuso is also sweating over the fitness of Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit, who were also missing for the second leg of the semi-final last week. Nevertheless, the Italian has a strong squad to choose from and is expected to name a similar lineup to the one that faced Inter.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Kostas Manolas, Kevin Malcuit

Suspensions: David Ospina

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the man to watch out for

Juventus

Aside from Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey, Maurizio Sarri has a fully fit squad at his disposal and will be aiming to win his first trophy in the Italian top-flight. Gianluigi Buffon will continue between the sticks for Juventus but Juan Cuadrado could replace Danilo in the right-back position.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and was off-colour by his standards against AC Milan. However, the Portuguese hitman will look to bounce back and spearhead his side to the Coppa Italia crown.

Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala stared either side of the 35-year-old in the semi-final and Juventus are expected to name the same forward line this time around.

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Napoli v Juventus Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nikola Maksimović, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj; Elif Elmas, Diego Demme, Piotr Zieliński; Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Napoli v Juventus Prediction

Napoli have been underwhelming in the Serie A but have impressed in the Coppa Italia. Two sides with a rich history in the competition will lock horns in Rome, as the game promises to be an exciting encounter.

Dries Mertens now stands alone atop Napoli's all-time scoring charts 🔝 pic.twitter.com/zeXsOMbfkN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided several cup finals in his illustrious career and could be the difference-maker on the night once again. Juventus head into the game as favourites and should record a victory to clinch their 14th Coppa Italia crown.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Juventus