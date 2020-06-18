Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer, claims former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely move to the MLS next season, according to his former Manchester United teammate Nani.

The Juventus star has experienced a downturn in form in the recent past and will hope to put in better performances in the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus is coming to an end, according to Nani

In an interview with ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate and compatriot Nani has revealed the Juventus star's future plans and has indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Bianconeri in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the former Manchester United winger, Cristiano Ronaldo will head to the United States of America to play his football. Cristiano Ronaldo is 35 years of age and while the superstar's fitness has reached incredible levels, many believe that the Portuguese great is reaching the twilight of his career.

"A couple of years ago, he told me that he will probably end up in America. It's not 100% but probably. There is a chance. It is a great league."

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a move away from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo put in a disappointing performance against Napoli

Nani shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson and now plays in the Major League Soccer with Orlando City. The winger welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer to the MLS and went on to claim that it is an excellent career move.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been regularly criticised for failing to live up to expectations in the Serie A. Nani was full of praise for the MLS and claimed that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the MLS could serve as a massive boost to the league's popularity in America.

"Obviously there are points where we must improve as a league, even in the quality of the players. Here you have fantastic clubs, well organised with fantastic conditions, great coaches, great players. You see every season improving."

Nani claimed that football in the United States of America had a long way to go and that measures and steps had to be taken to improve both the quality and popularity of football in the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to the MLS could have far-reaching implications for the league and could finally put American soccer on the world map.

"I think we all have the conditions in this league. We are in a great country. Everything is around us. It is all about being better, not being afraid to improve.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with several MLS clubs in the past. Most recently, the Portugal captain allegedly revealed his intentions to join David Beckham's new club Inter Miami. The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and David Villa have had successful MLS stints in the past and Cristiano Ronaldo is sure to set the league alight with fireworks if he decides to make the move to the United States of America.

Cristiano Ronaldo was disappointing against AC Milan and Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had the best of seasons with Juventus so far. The Bianconeri lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli earlier this week and will have to battle Lazio in the Serie A title race.

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A table with 62 points, with Lazio hot on the Bianoneri's heels. Cristiano Ronaldo's side has several crucial fixtures coming up and will need its talisman firing on all cylinders to take Juventus across the finish line this season.