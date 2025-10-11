“Baller” - Trevoh Chalobah sums up Chelsea star in one-word comment as he shines on international duty

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has hailed teammate Estevao Willian as a baller. The Brazilian has done well at the club after joining from Palmeiras in the summer, and scored the winner against Liverpool earlier this month.

While interacting with fans on The Resedency App, Chalobah was asked to talk about his new teammate, Estevao Willian. He did not make a long statement on the youngster, but simply wrote (via ChelseaChronicle):

"Baller"

The Brazilian was over the moon last week after scoring in the 2-1 win over Liverpool. He came off the bench in the second half, before scoring the winner in the 95th minute to help his side collect all three points.

Talking to the club's media team after the win, the teenager recalled his conversation with manager Enzo Maresca before coming off the bench and said:

"I feel great right now and it's so good that the manager has so much confidence in me. When I went on, he told me to just play my own game and to try and make an impact. He told me to try and score or create a goal and thankfully I managed to do that. I'm so happy for him and for all the belief that the manager, Enzo Maresca, has in me."

The goal was Estevao Willian's first in the Premier League. He has one assist to his name, which came in his first start in the league against West Ham United, when the Blues won 5-1.

Estevao Willian happy with progress at Chelsea

Estevao Willian spoke to the Chelsea media team after the Liverpool game, admitting that he was happy with the progress. He added that he has adapted quicker than expected in London and is enjoying his time with his new teammates and said:

"Things at Chelsea have gone a lot better so far than I maybe imagined. I feel so good in training every day and I enjoy every moment. I have fantastic teammates and coaching staff around me that help me each day, and it's very helpful that I have my family with me and they've helped me really settle into life in England and the Premier League. I couldn't be happier!"

Chelsea agreed a deal with Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, with a view to signing the Brazilian after he turned 18. His final game for the Brazilian side was against the Blues in the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored, but they lost 2-1 to Enzo Maresca's side.

