Ballon d'Or 2022: Rankings from 21-30 revealed

France football disclosed the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings on Twitter as six players took up the 25th spot.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo occupy 25th place. They are joined by RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, and previously Benfica and currently Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

25 | Darwin Núñez, Christopher Nkunku, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Mike Maignan, João Cancelo.

Manchester City's 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva finished in the 22nd spot. Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Manchester City's Phil Foden finished in the 22nd spot as well.

22 | Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden.

Another Englishman, Tottenham Hotspur's talisman Harry Kane, picked up the 21st spot in the rankings for the 2022 version of the award.

21 | Harry Kane.

Luka Modric backs Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award

2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric recently backed his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to lift the 2022 award. The Frenchman scored 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 46 games in all competitions last season.

While talking to DAZN, Modric recently said (via Mundo Deportovo):

“We all know what will happen. We are very happy for him. Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or for everything he has done and continues to do.”

The Frenchman won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

