Ballon d'Or 2021: Rankings of Luka Modric and 4 players revealed

France Football have officially announced the first set of rankings for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Players ranked at 26th and 29th from the shortlist were unveiled during the Twitter reveal ahead of the ceremony in Paris.

2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta have been ranked together at 29th. Meanwhile, three players share the 26th rank. All of Nicolo Barella, Ruben Dias and Gerard Moreno are the footballers sharing 26th-place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Despite finishing bottom of the Ballon d'Or rankings in 2021, all five of the aforementioned players can hold their heads high. Since the award is the greatest individual honor in world football, they are essentially part of the 30 best footballers on the planet.

It will be interesting to see if any of them can improve on their ranking next year. However, it wouldn't be an easy task considering the sheer competition for the Ballon d'Or.

