Ballon d'Or 2022 live stream: Date, time, where to watch, TV Channel

By Jack Spedding
Modified Oct 14, 2022 06:26 PM IST
How and where to watch the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 66th Ballon d'Or award ceremony is set to take place in Paris on October 17, with several of football's most prestigious individual honors set to be handed out.

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas are the current holders of the top prizes, although the men's award will almost certainly have a brand new winner this year. The Kopa Trophy is presented to the best-performing under-21 player, and the Yashin Trophy, which recognizes the best goalkeeper, will also be awarded.

The Ballon d'Or also has brand new rules around its voting system this year, but where can you watch or stream the event? And who are the favorites to grab the evening's top honors?

Where to watch Ballon D'or 2022

The ceremony will take place on Monday (October 17) at Theatre du Chatelet and will begin at midnight IST. Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the awards live on Sony Ten 2 channels, with coverage beginning at 22:20.

Eurosport have the rights to broadcast the glamorous ceremony in the UK, with the event beginning at 19:30 BST. In the USA, Paramount+ will show the presentations, with red carpet coverage beginning at 12:50 EST (09:50 PST), with the main ceremony being shown at 14:30 EST.

Paramount+ will also showcase an hour-long press conference beginning at 16:00 EST featuring interviews with the winners.

Ballon d'Or Streaming details

The ceremony will be available to stream live for free on L'Equipe's website and YouTube channel.

In India and the sub-continent, the awards will also be live-streamed on SPN's on-demand OTT platform SonyLiv. Eurosport's official app and website will showcase the event in the UK, while Paramount + have the rights in the USA.

Change in rules for voting

This year's nominations for all the awards were released on August 12, more than two months before the winners will be revealed. This will be the first time in the honor's 66-year history that the winner will be based on what was achieved in a season, rather than the calendar year.

The new system is designed to cover the most important period with a more concise jury, tighter selection process and clearer award criteria. According to CBS Sports, France Football has specified that 'individual performances' and 'decisive and impressive character of contenders' will be the leading criteria.

The award will also be based 'the collective aspect and trophies won' as well as 'the player's class and sense of fair play'.

Nominees for Ballon d'Or and Ballon d'Or Feminin

Men's 2022 Ballon d'Or nominations (All clubs were teams the individuals played for in the 2021-22 season):

PlayerClub (2021/22)Nationality
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolEngland
Karim BenzemaReal MadridFrance
Joao CanceloManchester CityPortugal
CasemiroReal MadridBrazil
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityBelgium
Luis DiazPorto/LiverpoolColombia
FabinhoLiverpoolBrazil
Phil FodenManchester CityEngland
Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundNorway
Sebastien HallerAjaxIvory Coast
Harry KaneTottenham HotspurEngland
Joshua KimmichBayern MunichGermany
Rafael LeaoAC MilanPortugal
Robert LewandowskiBayern MunichPoland
Riyad MahrezManchester CityAlgeria
Mike MaignanAC MilanFrance
Sadio ManeLiverpoolSenegal
Kylian MbappePSGFrance
Luka ModricReal MadridCroatia
Christopher NkunkuRB LeipzigFrance
Darwin NunezBenficaUruguay
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPortugal
Antonio RudigerChelseaGermany
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityPortugal
Son Heung-minTottenham HotspurSouth Korea
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolNetherlands
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridBrazil
Dusan VlahovicFiorentina/ JuventusSerbia

Women's 2022 Ballon d'Or nominations:

PlayerClub (2021/22)Nationality
Selma BachaLyonFrance
Fridolina RolfoBarcelonaSweden
Vivianne MiedemaArsenalNetherlands
Lucy BronzeManchester CityEngland
Sam KerrChelseaAustralia
Christiane EndlerLyonChile
Lena OberdorfWolfsburgGermany
Kadidiatou DianiPSGFrance
Catarina MacarioLyonUSA
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaSpain
Alexandra PoppWolfsburgGermany
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
Wendie RenardLyonFrance
Alex MorganOrlando Pride/San Diego WaveUSA
Beth MeadArsenalEngland
Asishat OshoalaBarcelonaNigeria
Marie-Antoinette KatatoPSGFrance
Millie BrightChelseaEngland
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritUSA
Ada HegerbergLyonNorway

Prediction

Due to his incredible form in the Champions League, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is the red-hot favorite to win the award. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski may also be in with a shout.

However, it is hard to look past the impact that Benzema had for Los Blancos as he netted 44 times in 46 appearances last season.

As for the women's title, Alexia Putellas could claim back-to-back titles despite her serious injury, which kept her out of the European Championships.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
