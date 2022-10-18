Ballon d'Or 2022: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's ranking revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's 2022 Ballon d'Or ranking was revealed at the ceremony in Paris on Tuesday, October 18. The French superstar finished in sixth place in this year's rankings, ahead of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah finished above the 2018 World Cup winner in fifth.

The top four nominees were Kevin de Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema.

LiveScore @livescore Kylian Mbappe has been named the 2021-22 Ligue 1 Player of the Year Kylian Mbappe has been named the 2021-22 Ligue 1 Player of the Year 👏🇫🇷 https://t.co/4NtR8cIB0Q

Mbappe played an instrumental role in PSG's 2021-22 Ligue 1 winning campaign. The superstar winger scored a whopping 28 goals and created an equally outstanding 19 assists in 35 appearances for the Parisians in the French top flight last season.

He also displayed his stellar form in Europe with his domestic outfit. The 23-year-old forward recorded six goals and as many assists in the UEFA Champions League last season.

However, his impressive performances were in vain as PSG were knocked out by European champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Over the course of both legs, Los Blancos secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Paris outfit.

Although he did not see success in Europe with the Parisians, Mbappe was triumphant for his national team and managed to lift the UEFA Nations League trophy with France last term.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's 2021 Ballon d'Or ranking

Mbappe finished ninth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings with 58 points to his name. The forward was 15 points shy of eighth place, occupied by Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

He had a magnificent 2020-2021 campaign at the Ligue 1 club. The French superstar recorded a massive 42 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians that season.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Most goals in a single season by a French player:



Kylian Mbappé, 2020/21

Wissam Ben Yedder, 2017/18

David Trezeguet, 2001/02



#UCL Most goals in a single season by a French player:Kylian Mbappé, 2020/21Wissam Ben Yedder, 2017/18David Trezeguet, 2001/02 🇫🇷 Most goals in a single season by a French player:⚽️8⃣ Kylian Mbappé, 2020/21⚽️8⃣ Wissam Ben Yedder, 2017/18⚽️8⃣ David Trezeguet, 2001/02#UCL https://t.co/Qwcvwt764n

The French winger finished above teammates Gianluigi Donnarumma and Neymar Jr., who were placed 10th and 16th respectively. However, the highest-ranked PSG star was Lionel Messi, last year's Ballon d'Or winner.

Although the Argentine international received the award for being the best player in the world while contracted to the French outfit, it was his stellar performances at his former club Barcelona and his national team that won him the prestigious trophy.

Prior to completing a move to the Parc des Princes last summer, Messi lifted the Copa Del Rey trophy with Barcelona and led Argentina to a Copa America win that year.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes