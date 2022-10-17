Ballon d'Or 2022: Rankings from 11-20 revealed as Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk feature 

France football has revealed the next set of rankings for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester United's Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finished in 20th spot in the rankings. Liverpool's Luis Diaz, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, and Manchester United's Casemiro, formerly of Real Madrid, have finished in the 17th spot.

20 | Cristiano Ronaldo

17 | Dušan Vlahović, Casemiro, Luis Díaz.

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, occupied the 16th spot in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings.

16 | Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's Fabinho and AC Milan's Rafael Leao jointly finished in the 14th spot in the rankings, while former Ajax and current Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller finished in the 13th spot. Haller has been out for months after undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor.

Manchester City's Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez finished in 12th spot in the rankings. Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-Min finished in 11th spot in the 2022 rankings.

Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema was in astonishing form last season. He managed to score 44 goals and provide 16 assists in 46 games for Los Blancos across competitions.

The mercurial forward helped Real Madrid lift the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies as well. He is the favorite to win the award in 2022 due to his tremendous exploits over the course of last season.

The France international was out for a while this year after sustaining an injury during Los Blancos' opening UEFA Champions League game against Celtic.

However, he has made a return to the team since. He was also on the scoresheet as Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated Barcelona in La Liga on October 16 at home.

In 10 games so far this season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist. Whether his achievements culminate with him lifting the 2022 Ballon d'Or award in Paris remains to be seen.

