Ballon d'Or 2022: Rankings from 6-10 revealed featuring Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

France Football has revealed the the penultimate list for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award as the 6-10 rankings are now known.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is ranked the 10th-best player in the world for the 2021-22 season. Last season, he scored 29 goals and provided eight assists in 30 games.

The 2018 winner of the award, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, is in ninth place in the rankings. The Croatian lifted the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season.

Modric's teammate at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. of Brazil, finished in eighth place in the rankings.

Los Blancos' Belgian custodian Thibaut Courtois is ranked seventh in the rankings. He won the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has earned the sixth spot.

The top five and the winner will be announced soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not in the top three for the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005

End of era for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or

For the first time since 2005, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo managed to finish in the top three of the Ballon d'Or rankings.

Ronaldo finished in the 20th spot this year, a massive demotion from a sixth-place finish in 2021. 24 goals and three assists last season from 39 games for Juventus and Manchester United last season earned the Portuguese his ranking. The five-time winner of the award finished in a career-lowest ranking since 2005.

Messi, meanwhile, lifted the trophy in 2021 for a record seventh time. However, he couldn't make it to the top-30 for this edition of the award.

With both legends on the wrong end of their 30s, fans might be witnessing the end of the most glorious rivalry in the history of football.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes