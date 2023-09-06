Ballon d'Or 2023: Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland set to battle each other as full list of nominees for award announced

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are set to go head-to-head as the full list of nominees for the 2023 FIFA Ballon d'Or has been announced.

Messi and Haaland are the two favorites to win the coveted award this year. The Argentine led his team to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022 and took home the Golden Ball for his stellar performances over the course of the tournament.

Haaland, meanwhile, had an eye-catching first season in England as he helped Manchester City win the European treble. The Norwegian striker scored 52 goals in 53 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season. He also created a new record by scoring 36 league goals, the highest ever in a 38-game Premier League season.

Apart from that, several notable stars across the football world have been nominated for the prestigious individual honor. Here is the full 30-man list announced by FFF:

Andre Onana, Josko Gvardiol, Jamal Musiala, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Randal Kolo Muani, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Emi Martinez, Ruben Dias, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nicolo Barella, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Yassine Bono, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Kim Min-Jae, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane.

Expand Tweet

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique made his Ballon d'Or pick between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two outright favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023. The Norwegian has already won the UEFA Best Player award for the 2022-23 season.

Fans and experts have already taken their pick between the duo. Jose Enrique has now shared his take on the matter, saying that he thinks that despite Haaland deserving it, Messi will win it. He wrote:

"Haaland deserve it as well but is going to be the 🐐 Lionel Messi"

Messi's campaign with Paris Saint-Germain last term was not as glittering as that of Haaland's with Manchester City. However, his achievements in the World Cup could potentially outweigh Haaland's, helping him to his eighth Ballon d'Or.