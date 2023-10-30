Ballon d'Or 2023: Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen feature as rankings 8-10 revealed

France Football have revealed the 8-10th-ranked players for the men's 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 Luka Modric has been named the 10th-best player in the world for the 2022-23 season. The Real Madrid superstar scored six goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, helping Los Blancos win three trophies.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is ranked ninth after helping the Cityzens win the treble last season. He contributed with seven goals and eight assists in 55 appearances.

Expand Tweet

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen finishes eighth in the rankings. The 24-year-old netted 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances, winning the Serie A title.

Expand Tweet

Can Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or in 2024? Report details the shocking truth

According to Sporting News, Lionel Messi will no longer be eligible to win the award from 2024 onwards. This is unless he makes a return to European football in the upcoming transfer window.

Messi is the heavy favorite to win the reputable award in Paris tonight (October 30) after his successful 2022-23 season for club and country. However, he decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent to join Inter Miami this summer.

This no longer makes him eligible to win the Ballon d'Or next season as the award, given by France Football, is only eligible for European-based players. Since Messi plies his trade for Inter Miami - an American club, he will reportedly no longer be considered after this year.

The Argentine has already won the coveted prize a record seven times and is expected to win it for an eighth time on Monday.