Ballon d'Or 2024: Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka among fifth set of nominees for award

France Football are announcing the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or and the latest set is out. Lamine Yamal, Dani Carvajal, William Saliba, Hakan Calhanoglu and Bukayo Saka have been named in the fifth set of five nominees.

Yamal was brilliant for Barcelona last season and was the team's bright spark despite them going trophyless. He also helped Spain win EURO 2024 and was named the young player of the tournament.

Carvajal played a big role in Real Madrid's stunning season, where they won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. The Spaniard also helped his country win the EURO 2024 and has been touted as one of the favorites for the award this year.

Trending

Saliba was an important player for Arsenal last season and is one of the best defenders in the world. However, he could not get a trophy with club or country despite his top-notch performances.

Saka was on the same boat as Saliba and was easily one of the best forwards in the world last season. He had the chance to win the Premier League title with Arsenal and the EURO 2024 with England, but finished second in both competitions.

Calhanoglu is the final name on the list after he helped Inter Milan win Serie A with 13 goals and three assists in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback