Ballon d'Or 2024: Nominees for Men's Club of the Year revealed

The nominees for the Men's Club of the Year at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award have been announced. Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are one of the five nominees.

One of the other clubs is Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, who lost 2-0 to Los Blancos in the final. Manchester City - who won a record fourth straight Premier League title - first-ever unbeaten Bundesliga winners Borussia Dortmund and surprise La Liga high flyers Girona are the other clubs.

English clubs have swooped up all three previous editions of the award, with 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea being its first winner. The last two years, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the award.

Last year, City became the first back-to-back winner of the award after becoming only the second English side (Manchester United-1999 being the other) to win the continental treble.

The Cityzens are eyeing a three-peat after another strong season, winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title and reaching the FA Cup final (lost to Manchester United) and the Champions League quarter-finals (lost to Real Madrid.)

Los Blancos, though, are one of the top contenders for the award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or after a near flawless season, losing only twice across competitions. They won three titles, including their second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are coming off a historic season, becoming the first unbeaten Bundesliga winners. However, their hopes of an unbeaten season were dashed after a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final, denying them a continental treble after they would go on to win the DFB-Pokal.

Girona, meanwhile, punched above their weight, only finishing behind traditional heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona to qualify for their first Champions League.

Last but not the least, Dortmund reached the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years but lost out to Los Blancos. They finished fifth in the Bundesliga.

Ballon d'Or announces nominees for Men's Coach of the Year

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could win the Coach of the Year at the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the six nominees for the Men's Coach of the Year at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony on October 28. The legendary Italian is coming off a superb season with Los Blancos.

He became the first coach to win the Champions League five times, including three with Los Blancos, who also won a record-extending 36th La Liga title to cap off a superb season.

The other nominees are Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni who won the 2024 Copa America, City tactician Pep Guardiola, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini and Spain's UEFA Euro 2024-winning coach Luis de la Fuente.

