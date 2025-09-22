Ballon d'Or 2025: Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham ranking revealed as places 30 to 21 confirmed

Ballon d'Or have started their countdown for the 2025 winner by unveiling the ranks in descending order. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are among the players who have finished from rank 21 to 30.
Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has finished 30th after his debut season with the German giants. Florian Wirtz, who moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool in the summer, has ranked 29th this year.
Winning the Premier League title has got Virgil van Dijk to finish 28th in the 2025 rankings. Another trophyless season with Arsenal for Declan Rice, but the Englishman has managed to finish a spot above the Dutchman at 27.
Erling Haaland's Manchester City also finished trophyless last season, and the Norwegian has dropped to 26th in the rankings this year. He finished 5th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or after playing a key role for Cityzen's Premier League title win.
Ballon d'Or rankings 21 to 25
Inter Milan were on the verge of a treble last season, but lost their Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League finals, while finishing runners-up in Serie A. However, the top performances from the players have not been forgotten, as Denzel Dumfries finished 25th in the Ballon d'Or ranking.
Fabian Ruiz won the treble with PSG, but has to settle for a 24th-place finish. Jude Bellingham has finished 23rd in the ranking despite Real Madrid's forgettable season under Carlo Ancelotti.
Alexis Mac Allister played a key role for Liverpool, and that has earned him the 22nd rank this year. Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy takes the 21st spot.