Ballon d'Or 2025: Full list of award winners from men’s and women’s football categories at gala

The Ballon d'Or 2025 gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France, is over. The 69th edition of the prestigious awards honored the best players in the world for their achievements during the 2024/25 season.

Lamine Yamal started the night by winning the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player aged 21 or below. The Barcelona star had won it in 2024 as well, making it a back-to-back win for the teenager.

PSG manager Luis Enrique took home the Johan Cruyff Trophy in the men's category. The Spaniard did the European treble, including the UEFA Champions League win for the first time in PSG's history, and also guided them to the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The Yashin Trophy was handed out next, and it was Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma winning it for the first time in his career. He helped PSG win the treble last season before moving to the Premier League side this summer.

New Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres collected the Gerd Müller Trophy after scoring 54 goals in 52 matches for Sporting CP last season. He managed 39 of those goals in the league to help Leões retain their title.

PSG were named the Men's Club of the Year after their historic treble-winning season. They also added the UEFA Super Cup earlier this summer, completing a clean sweep of European trophies.

Ousmane Dembele edged out Yamal to become the first PSG player to win the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman was the leader in attack as they won all the trophies on offer in their European season.

Lionel Messi also won the award when he was a PSG player, but he was awarded it for his season with Barcelona.

Women's awards at the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala

It was a Barcelona double for the Kopa Trophy, as Vicky López won it in the women's section, after Yamal won it in the men's category. The 19-year-old became the first-ever recipient of the award.

England Women's team manager, Sarina Wiegman, won the women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy after guiding the Lionesses to the EURO 2025 win. The win made her the first-ever England manager to win the award.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the winner of the first-ever Yashin Trophy in the women's category. She played a key role in the Blues' invincible WSL season, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Ewa Pajor's fine form for Barcelona last season earned her the Gerd Müller trophy. She scored 43 goals in 46 matches, a new record at the Catalan club.

Arsenal's UEFA Champions League-winning season, along with their second-place finish in the WSL, earned them the Women's Club of the Year award. That was the final award of the evening before the main draw - the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Aitana Bonmati made history by becoming the first ever to win the Ballon d'Or three times in a row. The hat-trick was well earned after playing a key role in Barcelona's domestic treble, as well as winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season award.

