Ballon d’Or 2025: PSG midfielder and Vinicius Jr miss out on top 10 finish as rankings from 11 to 20 revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Joao Neves and Vinicius Junior have missed out on a top 10 finish as the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings from 11 to 20 have been revealed. The winner is set to be crowned at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, later tonight (Monday, September 22).The Ballon d'Or account on X initially revealed the rankings from 20 to 16, in which Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez finished 20th. However, despite having a standout season and helping guide PSG to the treble last season, as well as Portugal to the UEFA Nations League, Joao Neves has finished 19th.Scott McTominay has been ranked 18th in the final standings after helping Napoli win the Serie A title. Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski finished 17th after having a standout campaign, helping the Blaugrana win three trophies.On the other hand, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. shockingly finished 16th in the rankings, despite being the runner-up last year. The Brazil international had a decent individual campaign last season, recording 22 goals and 19 assists in 58 appearances across competitions.The rankings from 15 to 11 were later revealed, with Viktor Gyokeres, Desire Doue, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Pedri listed in that order.Ballon d'Or 2025 rankings from 21 to 30 revealedThe official Ballon d'Or account on X posted the rankings from 30 to 21 earlier tonight. At number 30 was Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, while the Liverpool duo of Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk finished in 29th and 28th, respectively. Meanwhile, Declan Rice was ranked at 27th, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland finished 26th to round off the bottom five.Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries finished 25th in the final rankings. PSG's Fabian Ruiz, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy were then ranked from 24 to 21 in that order.