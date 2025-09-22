  • home icon
  • Football
  • Ballon d'Or 2012
  • Ballon d'Or 2025: PSG midfielder and Vinicius Jr miss out on top 10 finish as rankings from 11 to 20 revealed

Ballon d'Or 2025: PSG midfielder and Vinicius Jr miss out on top 10 finish as rankings from 11 to 20 revealed

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:33 GMT
Ballon d&rsquo;Or 2025: PSG midfielder and Vinicius Jr miss out on top 10 finish as rankings from 11 to 20 revealed
Ballon d’Or 2025: PSG midfielder and Vinicius Jr miss out on top 10 finish as rankings from 11 to 20 revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Joao Neves and Vinicius Junior have missed out on a top 10 finish as the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings from 11 to 20 have been revealed. The winner is set to be crowned at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, later tonight (Monday, September 22).

Ad

The Ballon d'Or account on X initially revealed the rankings from 20 to 16, in which Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez finished 20th. However, despite having a standout season and helping guide PSG to the treble last season, as well as Portugal to the UEFA Nations League, Joao Neves has finished 19th.

Scott McTominay has been ranked 18th in the final standings after helping Napoli win the Serie A title. Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski finished 17th after having a standout campaign, helping the Blaugrana win three trophies.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. shockingly finished 16th in the rankings, despite being the runner-up last year. The Brazil international had a decent individual campaign last season, recording 22 goals and 19 assists in 58 appearances across competitions.

Ad

The rankings from 15 to 11 were later revealed, with Viktor Gyokeres, Desire Doue, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Pedri listed in that order.

Ballon d'Or 2025 rankings from 21 to 30 revealed

The official Ballon d'Or account on X posted the rankings from 30 to 21 earlier tonight. At number 30 was Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, while the Liverpool duo of Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk finished in 29th and 28th, respectively. Meanwhile, Declan Rice was ranked at 27th, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland finished 26th to round off the bottom five.

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries finished 25th in the final rankings. PSG's Fabian Ruiz, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy were then ranked from 24 to 21 in that order.

About the author
Silas Sud

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Silas Sud
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications