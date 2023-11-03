Ballon d'Or ceremony set to have 2 new awards from next year as UEFA enter collaboration with France Football as co-hosts 

UEFA have entered a collaboration with Groupe Amary, owner of France Football and L'Equipe, to host the Ballon d'Or ceremony from next year onwards.

The Ballon d'Or has been the most coveted individual award in the footballing world ever since its genesis in 1965. The award recognises some of the best players over a given period.

UEFA has announced that it will be taking over the process of organising the ceremony and its commercial rights and will provide its footballing expertise. France Football, meanwhile, will continue to hold control over the independent voting system and the Ballon d'Or brand.

Moreover, two new awards will be added from next year onwards, which will recognise the men's and women's best coaches for the season.

The award ceremony currently includes the Men's and Women's best players, which is held by Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati respectively. Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper this year while Jude Bellingham won the Kopa trophy for the best youngster (under 21).

Manchester City and Barcelona Femeni won the Men's and Women's best teams respectively. The Gerd Muller trophy for best striker went to Erling Haaland and the Socrates award for humanitarian practices is held by Vincius Jr.

Didier Deschamps is hesitant to name Lionel Messi as GOAT despite 8th Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, November 30, in Paris. He led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup win last season, winning the Golden Ball. He also helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine has now moved three above arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race. France manager Didier Deschamps, however, has still doubts about labeling Messi as the greatest of all time as he said (via Goal):

“The Argentinians [say that Messi is the best of all time]. He is one of them, but it is difficult to say that Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe, who is younger."

Messi and Ronaldo have forged a historic rivalry for the last 15 years, breaking numerous records and winning almost every trophy available. The duo are widely considered the two greatest players of all time.

They have, however, parted ways with European football as they enter the twilights of their careers. Ronaldo, 38, plies his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr while Messi, 36, joined American side Inter Miami this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is considered next in line to succeed the legendary duo along with the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.