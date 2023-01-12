"Ballon d'Or can't come soon enough" - Twitter erupts as PSG superstar Lionel Messi scores brilliant goal against Angers 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi made his return to club football in style as the Argentine netted against Angers on Wednesday, January 11.

PSG secured a 2-0 win, and Messi's goal in the 72nd minute was a thing of beauty. He started the move after receiving a pass from Sergio Ramos. Nordi Mukiele fed the Argentine superstar through, which he slotted past Angers custodian Paul Bernardoni with his right foot.

While the goal was initially deemed offside, VAR check confirmed that it was a legit strike from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Hugo Ektike opened the scoring for the Parisians in the fifth minute of the game. Mukiele was the provider on that occasion as well. Ekitike, 20, got a rare opportunity in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and the striker utilized it very well.

Christophe Galtier's team lacked incisiveness in their play for the majority of the game. However, having superstars like Messi paid its dividends. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's moment of brilliance was enough for the Parisians to seal a comfortable win.

Galtier's side extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to six points with the win. Second-placed Lens were held to a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg in their latest game.

Fans, however, were delighted to see Messi back and register himself on the scoresheet instantly. A few fans opined that Messi winning his eighth career Ballon d'Or was only a matter of time. Others simply thanked the little magician for continually producing the goods.

The goal also marked the 100th of Messi's career with his weaker right foot. The Argentina international has now scored in every calendar year since 2005, a testament to his unreal longevity.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG superstar Lionel Messi's goal against bottom-placed Ligue 1 side Angers:

naab @Ing_naab @PSG_English Make them just carry the 8th ballon d’or give am chale @PSG_English Make them just carry the 8th ballon d’or give am chale😂🐐

Alfred Lagos @LagosAlfred

8th balon d'or loading @PSG_English Lion of the tribe of football...8th balon d'or loading @PSG_English Lion of the tribe of football...8th balon d'or loading

Nolo @NoloFCB



30 games

25 goals

18 assists

43 G/A in 30 games

World Cup

French SuperCup

🥇 World Cup Player of the Tournament



Ballon d'Or can't come soon enough. Leo Messi, 2022/23 so far:30 games25 goals18 assists43 G/A in 30 gamesWorld CupFrench SuperCup🥇 World Cup Player of the TournamentBallon d'Or can't come soon enough. Leo Messi, 2022/23 so far:👕 30 games⚽️ 25 goals🅰️ 18 assists🎯 43 G/A in 30 games🏆 World Cup🏆 French SuperCup🥇 World Cup Player of the TournamentBallon d'Or can't come soon enough.

Crystal Sammie 💙 @Crystal__Sammie . THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME HAND MESSI THE BALLON D’OR BRO. THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME HAND MESSI THE BALLON D’OR BRO 😭😭😭😭. THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🇦🇷🐐❤️

RISHAL KK @RISHALKK3 th career goal with his right foot! That was Leo Messi'sth career goal with his right foot! That was Leo Messi's 1⃣0⃣0⃣th career goal with his right foot! ✨ https://t.co/phmrfTwyQY

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has now scored a league goal in every calendar year since 2005. Lionel Messi has now scored a league goal in every calendar year since 2005. https://t.co/LlHh8dry8u

🐐 @MagicalLeo10 If Messi scores 3 more goals in 2023 he'll equal Ronaldo's goal tally in the entire 22/23 season so far. If Messi scores 3 more goals in 2023 he'll equal Ronaldo's goal tally in the entire 22/23 season so far.

G @PassedToMessi Messi's last 2 goals came with his right foot. (99th and 100th right footed goal). Phenomenal weak foot Leo has. Messi's last 2 goals came with his right foot. (99th and 100th right footed goal). Phenomenal weak foot Leo has. https://t.co/gp1653TFVg

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 The world champion Leo Messi with a brilliant finish THE GOAT SCORES The world champion Leo Messi with a brilliant finish THE GOAT SCORES

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi starts the goal, and Messi finishes it. No one else can do this. Messi starts the goal, and Messi finishes it. No one else can do this.

Lionel Messi's impressive form with PSG continues

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's impressive season with PSG continues. He has now scored 13 goals for the Ligue 1 giants this season. Messi also has 14 assists to his name after 20 games across competitions.

After a difficult first season in France, in which he scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games, Messi has seemingly found his feet in the French capital.

With their superstar forward firing on all cylinders, fans can hope the Parisians will be successful not only domestically, but also on the European stage. Lionel Messi and PSG will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Poll : 0 votes