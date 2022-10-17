Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and all the others to have won the prestigious award in the past

The 66th Ballon d'Or is set to be awarded this evening (Monday, October 17) in Paris, with many players hoping to follow in the footsteps of icons such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the red-hot favorite to win football's most prestigious individual honor. The French forward scored 44 times in 46 appearances across competitions as Los Blancos secured a La Liga and Champions League double last term.

This year's prize is the first in history to be awarded for performances over a season rather than in a calendar year. The Ballon d'Or is being awarded much earlier than usual, with the upcoming FIFA World Cup set to take place later in the year.

Lionel Messi is the current record holder in terms of how many times he has won the award, with seven wins in total. He has won the past two Ballon d'Ors, although the prize was not given out in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award will certainly leave Messi's grasp this evening, as the Paris Saint-Germain forward has not even been nominated for the historic trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list of wins with five and although the Manchester United striker has been nominated this year, it is unlikely he will win it.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia is the only man the past 14 years not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi to win the Ballon d'Or. Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among the favorites to win in Paris, but are unlikely to be chosen ahead of Benzema.

List of previous Ballon d'Or winners with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way

Since the Ballon d'Or's inception in 1956, Messi and Ronaldo have won nearly 20% of all the titles. Below is a list of every winner of the prize, from Sir Stanley Matthews in 1956, to Messi in 2021:

Year Winner Club Nation 1956 Sir Stanley Matthews Blackpool England 1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid Spain 1958 Raymond Kopa Real Madrid France 1959 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid Spain 1960 Luis Suarez Barcelona Spain 1961 Omar Sivori Juventus Italy 1962 Josef Masopust Dukla Prague Czechoslovakia 1963 Lev Yashin Dynamo Moscow USSR 1964 Dennis Law Manchester United Scotland 1965 Eusebio Benfica Portugal 1966 Sir Bobby Charlton Manchester United England 1967 Florian Albert Ferencvaros Hungary 1968 George Best Manchester United Northern Ireland 1969 Gianni Rivera AC Milan Italy 1970 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich West Germany 1971 Johan Cruyff Ajax Netherlands 1972 Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich West Germany 1973 Johan Cruyff Barcelona Netherlands 1974 Johan Cruyff Barcelona Netherlands 1975 Oleg Blokhin Dynamo Kyiv USSR 1976 Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich West Germany 1977 Allan Simonsen Borussia Monchengladbach West Germany 1978 Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV England 1979 Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV England 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich West Germany 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich West Germany 1982 Paolo Rossi Juventus Italy 1983 Michel Platini Juventus France 1984 Michel Platini Juventus France 1985 Michel Platini Juventus France 1986 Igor Belanov Dynamo Kyiv USSR 1987 Ruud Gullit AC Milan Netherlands 1988 Marco van Basten AC Milan Netherlands 1989 Marco van Basten AC Milan Netherlands 1990 Lothar Matthaus Inter Milan West Germany 1991 Jean-Pierre Papin Marseille France 1992 Marco van Basten AC Milan Netherlands 1993 Roberto Baggio Juventus Italy 1994 Hristo Stoichkov Barcelona Bulgaria 1995 George Weah AC Milan Liberia 1996 Matthias Sammer Borussia Dortmund Germany 1997 Ronaldo Inter Milan Brazil 1998 Zinedine Zidane Juventus France 1999 Rivaldo Barcelona Brazil 2000 Luis Figo Real Madrid Portugal 2001 Michael Owen Liverpool England 2002 Ronaldo Real Madrid Brazil 2003 Pavel Nedved Juventus Czech Republic 2004 Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan Ukraine 2005 Ronaldinho Barcelona Brazil 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid Italy 2007 Kaka AC Milan Brazil 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Portugal 2009 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2011 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2012 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Marid Portugal 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Portugal 2015 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Portugal 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Portugal 2018 Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia 2019 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 2020 N/A N/A N/A 2021 Lionel Messi PSG Argentina

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes