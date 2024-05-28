"Ballon d'Or up next", "Rigged if you ask me" - Fans react as Real Madrid superstar wins La Liga Player of the Year award

Fans have reacted interestingly to Jude Bellingham being named La Liga's Player of the Year after a remarkable start at Real Madrid. The English superstar beat the likes of teammate Vinicius Junior, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, and Girona's Artem Dovbyk to the award.

Bellingham, 20, won the 'Bundesliga Player of the Year' award for the 2022-23 campaign before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. He's been in scintillating form in the Spanish top-flight, registering 19 goals and six assists in 28 games.

The 29-cap England international has been crucial for Real Madrid as they've reclaimed the La Liga title. He's also set records, becoming the first player in the club's history to score 14 goals in his first 15 outings, eclipsing previous joint-holder Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in 15).

Bellingham saw off competition from Vinicius, La Liga top scorer Dovbyk, and Lewandowski. He also beat Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Las Palmas' Kirian Rodriguez, Real Betis' Isco, Girona's Aleix Garcia and Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth.

It's yet another accolade to add to Bellingham's collection amid a sensational start to his Los Merengues career. He picked up the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year last month.

Fans have given their thoughts on his latest award win and one fan feels it's well deserved:

"Well deserved.... Ballon d'Or up next."

That said, one fan argued that the awards were rigged:

"Rigged if you ask me."

More fans gave their take on X (formerly Twitter) with one pointing out his double win in consecutive seasons:

"Bundesliga Player of the Season at 19 years old...La Liga Player of the Season at 20 years old... Jude Bellingham, ladies and gentleman."

One fan insisted Bellingham was superior to Barca's Pedri:

"Better than Pedri."

Another fan argued that Vinicius deserved the award:

"Very predictable...even when we all knew Vini was a better player all season. But it is what it is, no one likes the controversial ones."

One fan was adamant that Dovbyk was robbed:

"Dovbyk robbed. Insane PR at work once again."

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts to winning the 2024 La Liga Player of the Year

Jude Bellingham keeps on winning trophies and awards.

Bellingham reacted to winning the 2024 La Liga Player of the Year award with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The Real Madrid star thanked everyone for their support:

"Muchas gracias todos! - Thank you very much everyone!"

The young Englishman's groundbreaking start at the Bernabeu has stunned the football world including legends of the game. Jose Mourinho recently waxed lyrical about the former Birmingham City academy graduate and insisted he has no holes in his game.

Bellingham will next be eyeing the Ballon d'Or from an individual perspective. He is one of the favorites to win the award alongside Real Madrid teammate Vinicius.