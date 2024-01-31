“Ban is down. Tomorrow is CS day” - Arsenal ace Gabriel Jesus delighted as he receives great news to ‘top up’ goal in win over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has taken to social media to celebrate his goal in his side's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night (January 30).

The Gunners locked horns with Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the Premier League at the City Ground in their mid-week fixture. Jesus had a shot ricochet off the post in the 57th minute after some brilliance from Arsenal in the build-up play.

The Brazil international managed to find the back of the net just eight minutes later after receiving a long throw-in from Oleksandr Zinchenko and slotting it past Matt Turner. He also set up Bukayo Saka's excellent right-footed finish, capping off a great performance from the Brazilian.

After the match, Jesus was elated, not only because of his display and the three points. His account on the popular video game Counter-Strike 2 was banned a week ago, which has now been lifted.

The former Manchester City forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Match day, goal and three points. To top it up, the guys from @CounterStrike reviewed my account and the Ban is down. Great day! Tomorrow is CS day!"

Jesus has had a rather quiet campaign in the Premier League, scoring just four goals in 17 Premier League appearances. The Brazilian striker has had some injury issues, missing four games in August due to a knee injury and six games in November due to hamstring issues.

However, he has been productive in Europe, recording four goals and two assists in five UEFA Champions League appearances for Arsenal this season.

"He led the line really well" - Pundit praises Arsenal star who was 'fantastic' in Nottingham Forest win

ESPN pundit Don Hutchinson has heaped praise on Jesus for his performance against Forest. He hailed the Brazilian attacker for spearheading the front three in impressive fashion.

Speaking after the match, Hutchinson said (via TBR Football):

“I thought Gabriel [Jesus] was fantastic tonight. He had a chance where he blasted one off the post when he probably should have scored. But as a centre forward, his head never went down. He led the line really well, he got his goal, he got an assist."

Arsenal have moved up to second in the Premier League table after their win over Nottingham Forest. The Gunners are two points behind league leaders Liverpool. although the Reds have a game in hand. While Manchester City are three points behind in third, they have played two games fewer than Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal will next face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in an important league fixture on Sunday (February 4).