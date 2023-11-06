“Barca is a very complicated club” - Ex-captain Carles Puyol makes Barcelona admission after contrasting results in recent games

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has made an interesting admission after their recent results in their last two La Liga games against Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The former defender admitted that managing the Blaugrana is quite complicated due to the extraordinary demands.

Barcelona locked horns with Real Madrid at home in this season's first EL Clasico at the end of last month (October 30). Despite putting up a great fight during the encounter, the Catalan giants fell to a 2-1 defeat, thanks to a late strike from Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, in their last game versus Real Sociedad on November 4, Xavi's men performed poorly but still managed to claim the three points courtesy of Ronald Araujo's dying-minute goal.

During a conversation with Jijantes, former Barcelona centre-back Puyol reviewed his former side's performance in the two fixtures, saying:

"In the Clásico we had a good first half and a not so good second half and Madrid doesn’t forgive. That’s elite football. Against Real Sociedad we did not play well and we won because the team believed it."

Despite sealing the victory against Real Sociedad last time out, the Blaugrana faithful were far from impressed with the team's performance. This is because the supporters do not just want to win, they want to win by outclassing the opposition team and playing beautiful football.

According to Puyol, this makes the work more complicated for Xavi. The former centre-back, however, urged the club to continue trusting in their manager.

“Xavi and his staff are aware of this and know what they have to improve," he said. "Barca is a very complicated club because you have to win and win by playing well.

“Few people know the club like Xavi and you have to trust him,” the legendary former centre-back added.

Barcelona have won eight of their first 12 league games, drawing thrice and losing once.

What are Barcelona up to this season?

The Blaugrana are out to defend their Liga title this season after winning it against all odds last term. As it stands, they are third with 27 points in 12 games - two points behind second-placed Real Madrid and four points behind leaders Girona.

Xavi's men are also well on course to progress into the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three years. They've won their first three group-stage games and can book their spot in the next round by beating Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, November 7.

Barcelona are active in the Copa del Rey and will also take part in the Spanish Super Cup in January.