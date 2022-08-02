“Barca rejected him years ago”, “career ruined” – Rival fans troll Chelsea as Fabrizio Romano delivers latest transfer update

Rivals fans have mocked Chelsea following the latest transfer update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. As per Romano, the Blues have agreed personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has been a hot property in the ongoing summer transfer window. Manchester City have also wanted to sign the Spanish left-back. According to Sky Sports, though, the Premier League champions have pulled out of the race due to Brighton's asking price of £50 million for Cucurella.

Romano has added that Chelsea and Brighton are yet to agree on a transfer fee for Cucurella. The fee could be in a similar region to what Brighton quoted City.

Chelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. Full agreement now reached between Chelsea and Cucurella on personal terms. Potential contract has been proposal approved, Marc's prepared to accept once clubs agree on fee.

Fans didn't hesitate in mocking Chelsea following yet another transfer update. The Blues have failed to land their primary transfer targets this summer - Leeds United's Raphinha and Sevilla's Jules Kounde - who joined Barcelona.

Fans have termed the Blues a small club. Some have even suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are bigger London-based clubs than Chelsea. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Louis @louisdeloriol @FabrizioRomano 50m for a backup left back @FabrizioRomano 50m for a backup left back 😭

The Blues are looking to sign a left-back ahead of the new season. Marcos Alonso is wanted by Barcelona; if he leaves, that will leave Ben Chilwell as the Blues' only recognised left-back. The England international, though, missed most of last season due to a knee injury but has made a few appearances this pre-season.

Cesar Azpilicueta is another full-back who is also facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. Similar to Alonso, Azpilicueta is also a transfer target for Barcelona this summer.

Meanwhile, despite missing out on their key targets, the Blues have strengthened their squad with two new arrivals. They have brought in defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Chelsea begin Premier League campaign against Everton

Thomas Tuchel's Blues will play their first game of the new Premier League season on Saturday, August 6, against Everton, who are managed by Stamford Bridge icon Frank Lampard.

Confirmed: Craig Pawson will be in charge of #Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Everton.
VAR: John Brooks

Their first home game will be a week later, against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on August 14.

