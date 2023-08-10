"Barca's jersey is clear" "New kit, Mbappe will love it" - Fans react as Real Madrid release third kit for 23/24 La Liga season

Real Madrid have released their third kid for the 2023-24 season and it's fair to say that it has received positive reviews from fans.

The kit is all black with gold features on the club's logo, sponsor Adidas, and front-of-shirt sponsor Fly Emirates. Los Blancos have a history of using black as the dominant color of their away and third kits in the past.

They wore the color in 2007 and in 2009 but both campaigns resulted in different outcomes in the league. Real Madrid won the La Liga title in 2007 but missed out to arch-rivals Barcelona two years later.

Whether their new third kit will be a good or bad omen heading into the new season remains to be seen. They are tasked with gaining revenge over Barca who won their first La Liga title since 2019 last season.

Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham this summer and the English midfielder featured in promotional pictures of the kit. As did Toni Kroos, Eder Militao, and the women's team's young striker Linda Caicedo.

There is still a chance that Madrid lure Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. They are lingering in the background amid the French forward being put up for sale.

One fan alluded to this when reacting to Los Blancos' new third kit:

"New kit, Mbappe will love it."

However, another fan reckons their La Liga rivals Barca have a superior kit:

"Barca's jersey is clear."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's new all-black away kit:

PSG await Real Madrid's move for contract rebel Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman is on Madrid's radar.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that all parties are waiting for Real Madrid to make their move for PSG forward Mbappe. The 24-year-old has been sent to the Parisians' bunch of undesirables after refusing to commit his future to the club.

There is a belief among the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes that the France captain has an agreement with Madrid to join as a free agent next summer. The Ligue 1 champions don't want to lose Mbappe on a free transfer and are thus looking to sell this summer.

However, Los Blancos are yet to make a bid for the Frenchman and all parties are waiting for them to do so. Mbappe is not even considering replying to PSG's solutions and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been shocked by the unprofessionalism of the striker.

Mbappe has long been the Parisians' protagonist and was crucial as they won the Ligue 1 title last season. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season.