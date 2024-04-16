Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Blaugrana Player Ratings as Catalan side bow out with big loss | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Barcelona squandered an early lead and crumbled after having a man sent off as they lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 16.

Xavi's side came into the fixture following a 3-2 win over Les Parisiens in the reverse fixture in Paris.

They looked to have put the tie to bed early on, opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Lamine Yamal's brilliant work down the right flank saw him send in a sharp cross and Raphinha tapped home from close range to make it 1-0.

However, it went downhill from there for Barcelona as Ronald Araujo received a straight red card in the 29th minute. The Uruguayan tripped up Bradley Barcola, who was through on goal, and received his marching orders.

The visitors capitalised soon, equalising the score on the night through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute. He bagged with a right-footed finish, following a great cross from Barcola down the left flank.

With a man down, the Catalan side were forced to endure wave after wave of PSG attack. They eventually crumbled in the 54th minute when Vitinha levelled the tie with a sensational long-range effort from a corner.

It grew from bad to worse as just three minutes later, Joao Cancelo put in a needless sliding tackle in the box on Dembele, leading to the visitors being awarded a penalty. Kylian Mbappe made no mistake from the spot as PSG took the lead in the matchup.

Barcelona then proceeded to have a few hopeful moments, but Mbappe put it to rest with his second of the night in the 89th minute. A quick counter saw the ball bounce around in the box before it fell kindly for the Frenchman, who converted from close range to ensure his side advanced to the semis.

Barcelona's terrible recent run in the competition continued, with the side failing to advance past the quarter-finals for the fifth straight season. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

It was a valiant effort from the German in goal who tried his best to keep out continuous attacks from PSG. Despite shipping in four goals, he was solid between the sticks, making five saves in all.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

He had a decent outing until his late clearance deflected off Fermin Lopez and fell straight to Mbappe, which eventually shut down all hopes of a Barcelona comeback.

Ronald Araujo - 4/10

A terrible decision from the Uruguayan cost La Blaugrana. He seemed to have a brain fade, tugging at Barcola and rightly being sent off.

Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

He was probably Barcelona's best defender on the night and across the two fixtures. The teenager hardly put a foot wrong, finishing with four clearances, four recoveries, and four duels won.

Joao Cancelo - 5/10

Another Blaugrana defender who seemed to lose his cool, Cancelo slid in recklessly on Dembele, handing PSG a massive chance to seize the tie.

Pedri - 6/10

He had a decent outing but was hardly on the ball, completing just 12 passes in his 60 minutes of action. He doesn't seem to have regained full fitness just yet.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

A solid outing from the German in the center of the field, but it did not prove to be enough. He had one shot, two passes into the final third, and three touches in PSG's box.

Frenkie de Jong - 4.5/10

It was probably one of De Jong's worst performances in a Barcelona shirt. The game seemed to run by the Dutchman, who hardly had an influence, with just 20 passes in over 80 minutes of action.

Lamine Yamal - 6.5/10

He set up the first goal with a brilliant piece of work, but unfortunately had to be sacrificed to shore up the backline following Araujo's dismissal.

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

He connected well with his teammates, dropping deep in the hopes of starting some attacking impetus for the side. However, it was not enough on the night.

Raphinha - 7/10

Raphinha got on the scoresheet yet again after bagging a brace in the reverse fixture. He was a lone bright spot in Barcelona's attack, finishing with two shots (one on target), six passes into the final third and one chance created.

Substitutes

Inigo Martinez - 5.5/10

Shaky at the back after coming on for Yamal, Martinez did not do much to alleviate the side's defensive troubles.

Ferran Torres - 5.5/10

Torres was a willing runner in his short cameo, but failed to make a real difference.

Joao Felix and Fermin Lopez - N/A

The pair came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

