"Barcelona 2.0" "Neymar coming soon" - Fans react as Inter Miami are linked with move for Lionel Messi's former Barca teammate

Inter Miami's purported chase for Luis Suarez, ex-comrade of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, has sparked a wave of reactions from fans. Suarez, whose alliance with Messi and Neymar propelled Barca to the apex of Champions League glory, is being touted as the new target for the American club.

The 36-year-old Uruguayan footballer has a storied career spanning continents, highlighted by significant tenures at Ajax, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid. Nevertheless, his years with Lionel Messi at Barcelona were arguably the crown jewels of his illustrious career. Together, they racked up four La Liga titles, a quartet of Spanish Cups, a Super Cup, and a Club World Cup, to name but a few.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul first brought to light the Suarez-Miami connection, as he reported that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes for months. However, in a contradictory twist, Suarez himself appeared to quash the rumors, branding a move to Miami as a far-fetched dream, primarily due to his ongoing contract with Gremio.

In a conversation with El Observador, an Uruguayan publication, Suarez was quoted as saying (via The Daily Mail):

"This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024."

Despite his public dismissal of the transfer, there seems to be a shift, suggesting that the situation could be evolving faster than fans might expect. Following the revelation of this news, they took to Twitter to respond with tweets like these:

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Another of Lionel Messi's former comrades, Jordi Alba, is slated to join the Argentine star at Inter Miami, lending unprecedented star power to the MLS club. As reported by MARCA, Alba has penned a deal with Inter Miami, and the official announcement is imminent.

This strategic assembly would again bring Alba, Messi, and Sergio Busquets under the same banner, recreating a spectacle reminiscent of their glory days at Barcelona. Alba, who dons the captain's armband for Spain, traced his steps back to Barca in 2012 after a three-season stint at Valencia. The left-back shared the field with Messi until the latter's seismic move to PSG in 2021.

If Luis Suarez does come on board, it would make it four former Camp Nou stars representing David Beckham's inter Miami in Florida.