Barcelona in 3rd, Liverpool in 4th, PSG in 7th: 10 biggest football clubs in terms of brand value revealed

Liverpool are now worth more in terms of brand value than Manchester United, according to a new report.

According to data provided by Brand Finance (via Football Transfers), the Reds have the fourth biggest brand value in the world, worth $1.475 billion, among football clubs.

They leapt above their great rivals United, even though the Red Devils' value increased by 11% from last year to $1.45 billion. The table takes note of everything from merchandise sales to sponsorship deals.

Liverpool's rise through the ranks is largely due to an upturn in on-field performances, as they won both domestic cups last season. They also reached their third Champions League final in five years and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, as their brand grew by a whopping 30%.

Elsewhere on the list, Real Madrid have been named the most valuable club for a fourth year in a row after claiming their fifth Champions League title in nine years.

Their value of $1.768 billion far exceeds that of second-placed Manchester City, who boast a $1.539 billion value. Barcelona are third on the list with a value of $1.536 billion.

Kieran Maguire claims UEFA's deal with video game 'is a huge upside from Liverpool’s perspective'

UEFA announced this week that their brand and competitions would feature in the upcoming Football Manager video game.

Finance guru Kieran Maguire has claimed that the deal will massively benefit the big clubs, as he told Football Insider:

“UEFA’s deal with Football Manager is a huge upside from Liverpool’s perspective. It is effectively a zero-cost option as far as the clubs are concerned. They will receive the benefit of rights and intellectual property in due course.

“That is part of the share of the relationship the individual clubs have with Uefa. Therefore, from this deal, they get extra money coming in and no extra costs going out.

“It’s the best of both worlds for the club as they don’t have to personally get involved in negotiations. It’s effectively passive income.”

The iconic management simulator is played by millions of football fans around the world, who have previously had to endure fake names in Europe's elite competitions. Liverpool are already an officially licensed team in the upcoming FIFA 23.

