Barcelona ace Rakitic opens up on destructive Messi, Suarez, Neymar trident

Ivan Rakitic has been one of Barcelona's best performers in recent years. He has been a part of the Catalan giants since his transfer from Sevilla in 2014.

Ever since his move to Barcelona, he has been one of the most important figures at the club.

!!Qué día, qué equipo, qué recuerdo!! ⚽🏆

What a day, what a team, what a memory ⚽🏆 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/mOnPbJQ967 — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) June 6, 2020

The Croatian recently spoke with Spanish media house Marca. In a wide-ranging interview, Rakitic talked about the treble in 2015, Barcelona's chances in this year's UEFA Champions League, and his experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Rakitic shares his experience of playing with Messi, Suarez and Neymar

When Rakitic was asked about his experience of playing with the MSN trio at Barcelona, he looked back on the 2014-15 season and lavished praise on them.

Ivan Rakitic spoke about his experience of playing alongside the MSN trio at Barcelona.

"It was very enjoyable. You could see the opposition's concern, because they had to fully focus and didn't know where to concentrate most. We attacked at every possible chance, we were dangerous and deep and had everything. It was a joy to play with them."

"Players at Barcelona did not want the year to end" Rakitic speaks on winning the treble with Barcelona

When the Croatian was asked about his feeling at the night of UEFA Champions League final against Juventus, Rakitic did not shy from sharing his experience.

"It meant a lot, especially after coming to Barcelona after a great time with Sevilla. I was the first player to win the Europa League and then the Champions League, and they were two incredible years in a row."

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic spoke on winning the UCL and Europa Cup.

The player then continued,

"It was an impressive season and I still remember it all today: what happened before the final, the game itself, the goal, the post-match... it was unforgettable. That final will always be engraved in my mind."

Rakitic seems positive on Barcelona lifting the UCL and LaLiga titles.

Barcelona has been playing well this season and Ivan Rakitic answered honestly when he was quizzed about the club's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League.

"We want to improve a lot of things because we know that we need to. There's a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room and we have clear objectives. Hopefully we'll end August with both trophies."

Barcelona could win both the UCL and LaLiga, according to Ivan Rakitic.

The player then added,

"We're working for that and I think it's possible. We want it. We'll have to be prepared and see how the competition is formatted, but we have an opportunity that we want to take advantage of."

Barcelona train as LaLiga resumption date draws closer

Players at Barcelona have been training hard as LaLiga is set to resume from the 13th of June.

Barcelona are scheduled to face Mallorca in an away match on the 14th of June and will hope to restart their campaign with a win over the home side.

Barcelona have a lot on their plate now. The Catalan giants have been trying to acquire Lautaro Martinez and Miralem Pjanic this summer but are facing issues due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.