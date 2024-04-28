Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski chooses Real Madrid star as he names 2 most ‘outstanding’ players in the world now

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski chose Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe while naming the "most outstanding" players in the world currently.

In an interview with SPORT BILD, Lewandowski was asked which player he thinks is currently the best in the world. While the Polish striker said it's difficult to give an answer as there is an important part of the season remaining, he mentioned Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

“It's difficult to say because we still have the European Championship (Euros) and the last, decisive games in the Champions League ahead of us. But at the moment Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are the most outstanding players in the world for me.” Lewandowski said.

Bellingham recently scored the winning goal in stoppage time against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, April 21. La Blaugrana also recently faced Kylian Mbappe's PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals, where the attacker scored two goals in the second leg, knocking Barca out of the competition.

Real Madrid are set to clash against Lewandowski's former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals first leg on Tuesday (April 30). Paris Saint-Germain will face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the semis on Wednesday (May 1).

Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in three consecutive El Clasicos this season

Barcelona are heading towards a trophyless season this time, after bowing out of the Champions League to PSG in the quarter-finals. They are 14 points behind La Liga table leaders Real Madrid at the third position, with little hope of securing the title.

The Catalan club also lost all three Clasicos this season. They lost their first league fixture against Los Blancos (October 28) with a 2-1 scoreline.

The two rivals next met at the Supercopa de Espana final on January 15. Barcelona lost 4-1, with Vinicius Jr. scoring a hattrick.

Most recently, Barca lost 3-2 to Madrid on April 21, with Vini Jr, Lucas Vasquez and Jude Bellingham scoring one goal each.

The club also bowed out of the UCL after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to PSG in the quarter-final second leg, despite winning 3-2 in the first leg.

On the positive side, Barcelona manager Xavi has decided to stay for another season at the club, despite announcing in January that he would leave the role this summer.