“Better to have him on your team than to play against him” - Bayern Munich star advises Kylian Mbappe to join him instead of moving to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to join him at Bayern over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Frenchman is expected to complete his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer in the summer. However, Musiala wants to see him ditch the Santiago Bernabeu for the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are set to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final over the next two weeks. Before the game, Musiala spoke about Mbappe, saying (via Fichajes):

"Where does Mbappé fit in best? He could come to Bayern (laughs). If I had to advise him, he should spend his time here in Munich. He would improve any team. So it’s better to have him on your team than to play against him."

Talking about the best performers in Europe this season, Musiala appreciated the fact that there is not a single player at the top of the footballing pyramid. He embraced the competition and singled out some of his fellow footballers for special praise, saying:

"Mbappé, Harry Kane is having an incredible season, as is Jude Bellingham. There are many players who are doing incredible things, and it’s good to see how competitive it is. You really can’t say that one player is 100 percent the No. 1 now."

It is highly unlikely that Mbappe changes his mind about his transfer to Real Madrid now, with both parties preparing for an imminent move.

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala reveals love for Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Neymar

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has opened up about his love for Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Neymar, saying that they were his inspirations growing up.

In an interview with MARCA, Musiala said that he chose the number 10 because of all his favourite Barca players, which included the trio of South American superstars.

“I grew up watching Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Messi. All of them wore ten, and for me it was always a dream to wear that number one day," he said.

Musiala said that his number one idol, out of all of them, was still Messi, saying:

"I grew up watching Leo... I wore that shirt (#19) when I was little because of my admiration for him. He always inspired me with the way he played and I looked at what he did to see if I could imitate him, and thus be able to become a high-level player.”

However, the Bayern Munich star added that he wasn't ready for comparisons with the Argentine legend, adding:

“I don’t think I can compare anything with Messi, and that is almost mission impossible. I think comparing myself to Leo or any other player is in vain. I take my profession year by year, and I continue working to try to be better and win titles for my team.”

Musiala and Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on April 27. Following that, they will host Real Madrid in the crucial first leg of the Champions League semi-final on April 30.