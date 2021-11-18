Barcelona add 23-year-old Brazilian who 'always wanted to play' at Camp Nou to their transfer shortlist: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian forward Artur Victor in January. The Catalan giants are eager to bolster their attack during the winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Red Bull Bragantino forward Artur Victor has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona. The Spanish side have been linked with moves for Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Karim Adeyemi, and Jeremy Doku in recent weeks but believe Artur Victor could be a low-cost option.

The 23-year-old began his professional career with Palmeiras before making the move to Red Bull Bragantino in 2020. He has scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for the club in all competitions this year. Artur Victor recently revealed his desire to play for Barcelona in the near future.

"My dream is to play at the Camp Nou, where my great idols played, great world names, my idols from Brazil. I always wanted to play there and I'm going to work for that to happen one day," Victor told AS.

Barcelona are currently suffering an injury crisis in attack. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after undergoing a 'cardiological evaluation' a fortnight ago.

Ousmane Dembele made his much awaited return to action after five months out but has once again been ruled out of action after suffering a hamstring injury.

Ansu Fati enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign after missing the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to a serious knee injury. Fati scored four goals in eight games before suffering an injury in the first-half of Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo.

Barcelona have endured a dismal start to the 2021-22 La Liga campaign. The Spanish giants are currently in ninth-place in the league table and parted ways with Dutch manager Ronald Koeman. Barcelona have hired former midfielder Xavi Hernandez as their new manager.

Xavi will be keen to sign two or three new players during the January transfer window to improve his squad's strength in depth. Barcelona are, however, in a dire financial situation and could struggle to sign the likes of Olmo, Torres, Doku and Adeyemi. Barcelona could prefer to sign Artur Victor from Red Bull Bragantino for a bargain price.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 📰[MD] | Barcelona are tracking the market for wingers and Jérémy Doku (19) and Artur Victor Guimaraes (23) are two players that Barcelona are keeping tabs on. 📰[MD] | Barcelona are tracking the market for wingers and Jérémy Doku (19) and Artur Victor Guimaraes (23) are two players that Barcelona are keeping tabs on. https://t.co/idAsrfpHQK

Barcelona could look to sign a high profile striker in January

FC Barcelona v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The absence of Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati due to injury could force Barcelona to sign a high-profile forward in January. The club parted ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer to reduce their wage bills, but failed to sign adequate replacements for the duo.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The Uruguyuan scored 17 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils last season, and is still widely regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



🇧🇪 Jérémy Doku (19).

🇧🇷 Artur Victor Guimarães (23).



• Artur of RB Bragantino would be a low cost option.



• According to 'todofichajes', Doku could be an option if Dembélé leaves.



Via (🟡): 🔄 Barcelona are attentive to the situation of two young wingers:🇧🇪 Jérémy Doku (19).🇧🇷 Artur Victor Guimarães (23).• Artur of RB Bragantino would be a low cost option.• According to 'todofichajes', Doku could be an option if Dembélé leaves.Via (🟡): @mundodeportivo 🔄 Barcelona are attentive to the situation of two young wingers:🇧🇪 Jérémy Doku (19).🇧🇷 Artur Victor Guimarães (23).• Artur of RB Bragantino would be a low cost option.• According to 'todofichajes', Doku could be an option if Dembélé leaves.Via (🟡): @mundodeportivo https://t.co/cfxTJNFzDg

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cavani is reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford. The 34-year-old has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with the club. Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has also been linked with a move to Camp Nou and is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners.

Edited by Diptanil Roy