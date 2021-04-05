Barcelona add Ajax defender to their summer transfer wishlist - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Ajax center-back Lisandro Martinez this summer.

The Catalans are eager to strengthen their defense this summer and will look to negotiate a cut-price deal with Ajax for the Argentine defender.

According to Marca, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants the club to sign a defender this summer as he continues his search for Gerard Pique's long-term replacement.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for David Alaba in recent months, with reports suggesting that the Austrian's agent had opened negotiations with newly-elected club president Joan Laporta. However, the Bayern Munich defender reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have also been linked with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Pau Torres, who will both likely cost in excess of £50 million.

Barcelona are currently facing a debt of €1.2 billion, which will directly affect their performance in the upcoming summer transfer window. They will subsequently look to sign a cheaper alternative.

Lisandro Martinez joined Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019. The Argentine quickly became a regular starter for the Dutch giants, making 41 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

Martinez has been in impressive form for Ajax this season, and his consistent performances have caught the attention of Barcelona.

Ajax are reportedly willing to accept bids for Martinez in the range of €25 million. However, Barcelona will face heavy competition for the defender's signature from AC Milan, Lazio and Paris-Saint Germain.

📰 [TUTTOmercatoWeb🥉] | FC Barcelona are keen to strengthen their defence this summer and have reportedly set sights on Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martínez, who would cost €25 million pic.twitter.com/JYmeUcl7yH — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 1, 2021

Barcelona will need to sign Lisandro Martinez and a new striker if they are to challenge for trophies next season

Barcelona have endured a mixed first season under the management of Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage and have been largely inconsistent domestically.

However, the Blaugrana have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. They have been in impressive form in La Liga, winning all five of their previous fixtures. They are just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defense and have been following Ajax's Lisandro Martínez (23) for several months now. First contacts have already been made. Ajax value the Argentine at around 25 million euros. [tmw] pic.twitter.com/GRnZSP2Ox5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2021

Barcelona will look to the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad for the new season. They are in desperate need of a top-quality defender and a striker who can score at least 20 goals a season.

Barcelona will look to sign Lisandro Martinez this summer and have also been linked with a move for Erling Haaland.