Barcelona in advanced talks to sign 25-year-old forward on free transfer: Reports

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Canada international Jonathan David on a free transfer in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to bolster their attack, and they see the Lille man as a good fit for their club.

Hansi Flick's side remain cash-strapped and are thus trying to be creative in the transfer market with their pursuit of free agents and players available for low fees.

TBR Football has exclusively revealed that David is their newest target, and he is on the path to becoming their first summer acquisition for 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the most consistent strikers in Europe over five years, Jonathan David is in the final few months of his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Lille. The 25-year-old has made it clear that he intends to leave the club, and will do so once his contract reaches its expiry in June.

David had multiple suitors looking to sign him in a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, including Saudi giants Al-Nassr, but Lille were not looking to sell him. Les Dogues prefer for the striker to remain on their books until the end of the campaign and propel them to the UEFA Champions League with his goals.

Jonathan David has long dreamt of playing for Barcelona, having supported the club as a boy, and his dream appears to be close to fulfillment. The Canadian striker has scored 12 goals in 16 league starts this season for his side, and was the subject of interest from a host of European clubs.

David will look to finalize talks with Barcelona, where he will provide competition for the 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski from next season. The striker has scored 104 goals in 217 appearances for Lille, and will be keen to replicate his fine form if he does move to Spain.

Turkish giants remain interested in Barcelona star - Reports

Turkish giants Fenerbahce retain an interest in Barcelona forward Ansu Fati ahead of a possible summer transfer, as per Fichajes.net. The Spain international has struggled for minutes at the Catalan club this season after spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fenerbahce indicated their interest in Fati in the January transfer window, but the 22-year-old opted to remain and fight for a shirt at Barcelona. He was, however, left out of the squad for their first game since the window, a Copa del Rey clash against Valencia.

Jose Mourinho is building a team in Turkiye to wrest the league crown and supremacy from Galatasaray, and he wants Fati in his side. The talented youngster may be able to find his best form in Turkiye, but that will only happen if he wishes to move there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback