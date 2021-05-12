Barcelona agree deal to sign Premier League defender this summer - Reports

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City's Eric Garcia when the defender becomes a free agent this summer.

Garcia was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, after emerging through their youth ranks at La Masia.

The Spaniard was close to sealing a move for a cut-price fee in January, but Barcelona delayed the signing due to the impending presidential election at the time.

The Blaugrana have made their move to sign Garcia as per Goal. The defender will accept a contract offer that is considerably lower than the one Barcelona proposed in January.

The new offer is because of Barcelona’s tough financial situation at the moment, which is also another reason why they have waited to sign him on a free transfer and avoid a transfer fee.

Barcelona reportedly want to wrap up the paperwork ahead of the Euros this summer, where Garcia will represent Spain.

Guardiola wanted to stop Barcelona from signing Eric Garcia

Although Garcia has failed to get regular game time at Manchester City this season, Pep Guardiola was keen to keep him at the club. Eventually, his decision to move to Barcelona meant Guardiola gave others a chance.

"I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way he conducts his behaviour. He will go in an incredible team and when the people say they are unsatisfied if I don't play, I think of Eric.

"Most of the time he's not on the bench because he's going to move to Barcelona, I hope so. It's tough, but it is what it is,” Guardiola said last month.

Garcia was linked with a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as well, but his connection with Barcelona eventually played a role as he was keen on returning to Camp Nou.

The signing of Eric García to Barcelona will be made official after Manchester City play the Champions League final. The youngster had to agree to a lower salary than to what was offered by Bartomeu's previous board.



The Blaugrana have several young defenders at the club, so Garcia will certainly not find it easy to get into the starting lineup.

He is still only 20, however, and has a long career ahead of him. Playing under a manager like Guardiola has certainly helped his career, and he will look to impress next season at Barcelona.