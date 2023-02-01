Barcelona agree stunning deal to sign highly-rated defender - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to reach an agreement with LA Galaxy for defender Julian Araujo. The agreed fee between the two clubs is close to £4 million. Araujo will sign a contract until 2026 with Barca B.

The Catalan club was exploring the market for a midfielder. While Fiorentina's Soyan Amrabat was their first choice, they couldn't reach terms with the Serie A club for a deal regarding Amrabat's transfer. Fiorentina wanted an option to buy or a permanent transfer for Amrabat, which the Blaugrana couldn't fulfill given their current financial circumstances.

They are now seemingly on the verge of signing Julian Araujo from the MLS. The 21-year-old Mexican defender has played 109 times for LA Galaxy's senior team during his career so far, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists.

Despite representing the USA throughout various age groups in his international career, Araujo has represented Mexico at senior level, scoring three goals.

The youngster's arrival could give Barcelona manager Xavi some much-needed boost options for the remainder of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB #DeadlineDay



Contract will be valid until June 2026 for Araújo with second team Barça B.



Xavi recently spoke about Barcelona's January signings

Ahead of the game against Real Betis, Barcelona manager Xavi said he is calm about the team making any potential new signings. He said (via Barca Universal):

“With the departure of Pique, Memphis and Bellerin, replacement signings would be good for us. In what position? I don’t know, it’s difficult. We are in a situation that depends on ‘fair play’. I’m calm about potential signings. Because if one of them arrives today, it is certain that he will not play tomorrow. So I will be more aware of who plays tomorrow.”

Barca recently registered Gavi as a senior team player. Xavi said on the matter:

“The priority is registering important players like Gavi. We can register him, which is very important. I don’t see him changing club as well. I see him happy here. We had a goal which was to register Gavi and we achieved it.”

B/R Football @brfootball



