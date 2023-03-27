“Barcelona has always been my favorite club” - 23-year-old striker makes honest transfer admission

LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, who has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe in recent times, recently named Barcelona as his favorite club. The 23-year-old Canadian has dazzled for the Ligue 1 club this season.

David has scored 21 goals and has provided four assists in 30 games across competitions this season. Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, are interested in acquiring his services.

David, however, named Barcelona as his favorite club. Speaking to Winamax FC, he said:

“Barcelona has always been my favorite club since I was a kid.”

David is expected to leave Lille in the summer. While he is contracted until 2025, Lille manager Paulo Fonseca admitted last year that it would be difficult for the club to keep hold of the player next season. Fonseca told La Voix de Sports:

"It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season. There are not many strikers with his skills and numbers in Europe. He's just 22. I think top European clubs will try to sign Jonathan David."

By virtue of David's remarkable form, Lille are sixth in Ligue 1 with 49 points on the board from 28 matches.

Manchester United star admitted he was close to joining Barcelona in January

Anthony Elanga has become an outcast at Manchester United this season. The Swedish attacker has made 24 appearances this term, with only seven as a starter in the playing XI, registering three assists.

Elanga was linked with a move to Barcelona in January and the Swede has now confirmed the rumors. When quizzed by Swedish outlet Expressen on whether the reports were true, Elanga claimed (via Barca Universal):

“That was in January.”

While United have already won the Carabao Cup this season, they are also in the running for the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils are also well-placed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Elanga spoke about the importance of getting a strong finish to the season, saying:

“We have a long season left and we have to finish the best we can. Now we have managed to win a trophy. We are in the semifinals of the FA Cup and we continue to play in the Europa League. That’s what we focus on.”

Manchester United's first game following the international break will be a Premier League away showdown against Newcastle United.

