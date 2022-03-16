Barcelona announce deal to rename Camp Nou

FC Barcelona have signed a long-term deal with audio streaming platform Spotify which will see the club rename their stadium to Spotify Camp Nou. For the first time in their history, the club's iconic arena will be rebranded for sponsorship purposes.

Spotify is set to become the club's Main Partner and official Audio Streaming Partner from the 2022-23 season. This means the Spotify logo will make its appearance on the matchday jerseys of both the men's and women's teams over the next four years. The logo will also be on the training kits over the next three years.

The partnership between Barcelona and Spotify will begin in July 2022. The deal will be integral to the club's plans to redevelop the stadium and training facilities in the near future as part of their Espai Barca project.

The club's official statement regarding the deal also mentions that the advertising space in the Camp Nou will be used to promote various artists on the platform. The streaming platform wants to make the most of Barcelona's global audience.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta pleased with their new deal with Spotify

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is happy to have a new partner in Spotify. Laporta stated that the deal will open new avenues for the club and will help them carter to new audiences in the future. The club president said:

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the Club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

He added:

“It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barça and have made it a unique club in the world.”

Barcelona had a difficult summer back in 2021 as they were facing financial difficulties which saw legendary forward Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer. However, they have slowly started to pick up some form under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez.

As things stand, the Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches and are currently third in the La Liga standings.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra