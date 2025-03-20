Barcelona have appeal to postpone Osasuna clash rejected, 2 key players set to miss LaLiga fixture

Barcelona's appeal to postpone their LaLiga clash against Osasuna has been rejected. The game will take place as scheduled on March 27, 2025, leading to key players Raphinha and Ronald Araujo missing the clash.

The LaLiga fixture was originally scheduled to take place on March 8, 2025, at the Montjuic Stadium. However, it was postponed due to the sudden death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarri Garcia ahead of the game. The doctor, who was a beloved member of the Barcelona family, reportedly had lunch with the players on the same day but passed away soon after.

The RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) rescheduled the game for March 27, 2025. However, Barcelona appealed for the game to be postponed further. This is because at least six of their players, including South American stars Ronald Araujo and Raphinha, would be unavailable for the clash due to the international break.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's appeal for postponing the clash against Osasusa was rejected by the RFEF today. The game, as scheduled, will take place on March 27, 2025. This means that many of their players will not have time to rest after international duty. Further, both Raphinha and Ronald Araujo will be unavailable for the game.

The Catalans are at the top of the LaLiga table with 60 points off 27 games. They are tied in points with second-placed Real Madrid who have played an extra game. If Barca win against Osasuna, they will be three points ahead of Los Blancos, further heating the title race.

What's next for Barcelona? Upcoming fixtures explored

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season as they are table leaders in LaLiga and have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals. In the UEFA Champions League, the Catalans have a long way to go but have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Barca are set to face Atletico Madrid for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg away on April 2 after a 4-4 stalemate in the first leg. If they qualify, they'll face either Real Madrid or Real Sociedad in the final.

Further, the Catalan giants will clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9 at home. The second leg will be an away clash on April 15. If they can knock out Dortmund, they'll face either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semi-finals.

In LaLiga, Barcelona are in a superior position as table leaders. However, they must win their upcoming fixture against Osasuna and other impending games to remain ahead of Real Madrid, who still have the chance to catch up. The next LaLiga El Clasico of the season is scheduled for May 11, which could play a key role in determining the title race.

