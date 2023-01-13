Barcelona asking for 29-year-old Atletico Madrid star in swap deal for Memphis Depay - Reports 

According to SPORT, Barcelona have asked for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco to be included as part of the deal for Memphis Depay. Depay has been linked with a January move to Los Rojiblancos.

The Dutchman has struggled with injuries this season and has made only four appearances for the Catalan club.

Atletico are in the market for a forward as they want to sign a replacement for Joao Felix, who has been loaned out to Chelsea until the end of the season.

Barcelona are open to letting Depay leave as he has failed to solidify himself in Xavi's plans. However, they want Yannick Carrasco to be a part of the deal.

Carrasco, 29, has established himself as a consistent performer in La Liga. He has made 242 appearances for Atletico Madrid across two spells. The Belgian has scored 41 goals and has provided 41 assists for the Madrid-based club.

He has made 23 appearances for Diego Simeone's team this season, 15 of which have come from the start. The 29-year-old provides versatility as he can play on the left-wing or as a wing-back. He has scored four goals and provided two assists for Atletico in the 2022-23 season.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Atleti offered a swap deal involving Thomas Lemar and Memphis Depay, which Barcelona rejected. Both Lemar and Depay are set to become free agents in the summer.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (according to Hard Tackle). The Gabonese striker joined the Blues in the summer from the Catalan club.

Aubameyang, however, has failed to make his mark in West London since he was brought in by former manager Thomas Tuchel. Fans hoped that they would recreate their successful dynamic from their time at Borussia Dortmund. However, Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea's new owners and Aubameyang has since struggled under Graham Potter.

The former Arsenal star has scored only three goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances since his move to Chelsea.

Barca and Atletico are reportedly interested in acquiring the striker's services. However, Fabrizio Romano recently reported that due to FIFA's rules, Aubameyang won't be able to play for any club other than Chelsea or Barcelona this season.

Aubameyang made one appearance for Barcelona in the summer before he joined Chelsea and thus won't be allowed to represent three clubs in the same season.

