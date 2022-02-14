Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plotting swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann: Reports

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering an exchange deal that would see Antoine Griezmann's loan move to Atletico become permanent.

El Nacional reports that Atletico Madrid are ready to cut their losses with Joao Felix. The 22-year-old is also eager to leave the club to return to his best, which saw him win the 2019 Golden boy award.

Since his €126 million move to Atletico from Benfica back in 2019 the Portuguese youngster has been somewhat of a failed transfer operation. Manager Diego Simeone has been unable to develop the player into the superstar that so many had expected.

Felix himself is reportedly attracted to the idea of joining Barcelona with Barca boss Xavi's squad rebuild at the Nou Camp fully underway.

The former Barcelona midfielder brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in January to reignite Barca and return them to the top of European football.

But any move for Felix will reportedly rest on Griezmann, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

The France international rejoined Atletico from Barca last summer on a one-year loan deal which includes the option of a further year. Should he remain until 2023, Simeone's side will then have an obligatory permanent transfer to fulfill at a €40 million fee.

Atletico are reluctant to pay this amount and so could offer Felix in exchange for their star man. Griezmann is also keen to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona to reap the benefits of Atletico Madrid's failure

Joao Felix hasn't enjoyed life at Atletico Madrid

Blaugrana stand to lose £86.7 million in overall as the Griezmann transfer tale between the two clubs continues should the obligatory fee go through in 2023.

But Barca would be remiss not to consider Joao Felix's exchange deal with the Portuguese youngster still ready to be one of Europe's top talents.

The defensive philosophy Simeone adopts has only hindered Felix's progression. The Portuguese has scored 22 goals and made 13 assists in 98 games in all competitions for Atletico. Many around the club believe it is one of the club's worst transfer operations.

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah A talented player like Joao Felix in a Diego Simeone team is sad to watch. A talented player like Joao Felix in a Diego Simeone team is sad to watch.

With Atletico Madrid and Felix seemingly eager to part ways, Barca boss Xavi could be gaining a player who is keen to prove his doubters wrong.

At just 22 years of age Felix's time at Atletico could be nearing an end.

Also Read Article Continues below

A move to Barcelona might just help the player return to his glory days at Benfica, where he recorded 20 goals in 43 appearances.

Edited by Aditya Singh