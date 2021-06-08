Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set to battle it out for 23-year-old midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are set to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

The 23-year-old has become a regular starter at AS Roma since joining the Italian giants in January 2020.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are eager to sign a midfielder this summer. The Catalan giants were close to signing Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, with reports suggesting that the player and club had an agreement over a transfer.

However, PSG have reportedly hijacked Barcelona's move for Wijnaldum and look set to sign the 30-year-old. As a result, the Blaugrana have now switched their attention to Gonzalo Villar.

The Spaniard was a key member of AS Roma's squad during the 2020-21 campaign. He made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club.

Barcelona have a number of things to consider as they head into the summer transfer window.

For starters, Miralem Pjanic's future at the club remains uncertain. The former Juventus star has struggled to settle at Camp Nou since his arrival last summer and is believed to be desperate to leave the club. Manager Ronald Koeman is also keen on signing a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, could be in the market for a new midfielder as they could lose Saul Niguez this summer.

Los Rojiblancos will look to bolster their squad to improve their chances of retaining their La Liga title next season and to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League.

A move to Barcelona could prove to be more enticing for Gonzalo Villar

Gonzalo Villar was a key member of AS Roma's squad during the 2020-21 campaign

Barcelona's need for a new defensive midfielder could prove to be the perfect opportunity for Gonzalo Villar.

The youngster is likely to receive more game time at Camp Nou than at Atletico Madrid due to heavy competition for places in Diego Simeone's squad.

Villar is also likely to be mentored by Sergio Busquets if he joins Barcelona. The Spain Under-21 international will be groomed to be a long-term replacement for the club legend.

