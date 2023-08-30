Barcelona attacker subject of shock loan offer from Tottenham, Chelsea also linked, states Fabrizio Romano

Young Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati finds himself at the center of transfer talks as Tottenham Hotspur emerges with a shock loan offer.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has also been linked to the player, indicating an intense tug-of-war for his services.

Tottenham reportedly initiated negotiations with Barca over a potential loan deal that would keep Fati at the London club until June 2024. While discussions regarding the conditions of the agreement are underway, it's worth noting that Barcelona is pushing for full coverage of the player's salary during his loan spell. Fati's talent has also captured Chelsea's attention, although no formal approach has been made as of Romano's update.

The uncertainty surrounding Fati's future has reached a pivotal point as the transfer window's closing looms. Despite widespread expectations that the 20-year-old would continue donning the Blaugrana jersey for another season, the recent offers from EPL clubs have thrown his potential departure into the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Fati's father advised him to consider leaving the Spanish giants due to his limited playing time under the management of Xavi. While Fati has managed appearances in all three of Barca's La Liga matches this season, he has been relegated to the role of a second-half substitute. With the potential arrival of Joao Felix, Fati's chances of securing a regular starting position could further diminish, hence fueling the speculation of a move.

Last season, he marked a career-high, with a remarkable 51 appearances and ten goals across various competitions. His prowess even earned him two appearances for Spain in the World Cup. Currently contracted with Barca until 2027, Fati's potential departure raises questions about the club's plans for his position, potentially revolving around Joao Felix.

As the transfer window's final days approach, all eyes will be on Ansu Fati and the high-stakes negotiations between Barca, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea. The outcome of these discussions could reshape the title-winning prospects of each club in their respective domestic league and European competitions.

Barcelona is nearing a move for Portuguese forward Joao Felix as FFP solutions are in progress

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona is gearing up to execute the 'operation Joao Felix' within the next 48 hours, with the board actively working to secure a deal despite Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints.

The Portuguese forward has patiently waited for Barca since expressing his interest in an interview in July 2023. While considering alternative options like Saudi clubs, Joao Felix's priority remains a move to Barcelona.

After a brief loan spell at Chelsea last season due to a falling out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, he aims to make Camp Nou his next destination.