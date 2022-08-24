Barcelona attacker wants salary hike to sign for LaLiga club before transfer deadline: Reports

According to reports, Barcelona's Danish striker Martin Braithwaite will not consider a move to RCD Mallorca unless the Baleric Island club offers him an increase to his current salary.

Braithwaite earns a mammoth £5 million at the Catalan club. To add to that, he has investments in various fields like dining, fashion, and real estate.

Since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, the Danish footballer has been the wealthiest player at the club. However, he has fallen out of favor with current Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

Braithwaite made a total of four appearances in the entirety of last season. Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that the 31-year-old is not in his plans.

He was not part of the Catalan club's pre-season tour and has not been given a squad number for the season. Braithwaite didn't feature in the squad for Blaugarana's opening two games.

The club wants the striker to move as they want to facilitate places on the wage bill for their new signings. However, the player is not interested in abiding by the club's decision and wants to see out his contract, which will run out in 2024.

That said, Braithwaite is not getting much action on the pitch either. That might deteroriate his chances of getting a place in Denmark's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament is set to start in Qatar on November 20 and the squads for the event have to be submitted by October 13.

RCD Mallorca are interested in recruiting Braithwaite. However, they are fed up with the player's demand for a hike in his salary.

Barcelona have reportedly asked Samuel Umtiti to find a new club as soon as possible

Samuel Umtiti is yet another player who has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona. In fact, according to Football Espana, he has been asked to find a new club by Barca.

Both Umtiti and Braithwaite will not be part of the club's squad for their upcoming friendly against Manchester City. Umtiti has made 133 appearances for the Mes Que Un club. However, he has suffered a dip in form for a while.

The club have recruited defensive reinforcements in the form of Joules Kounde and Andreas Christensen. Hence, it is understood that the Frenchman is now considered surplus to their requirements.

