Barcelona attackers need to help Lionel Messi, says Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has urged Barcelona’s attacking players to help Lionel Messi on the pitch, as the Blaugrana look to stay alive in the La Liga title race.

Despite not being at his prolific best this season, the Barcelona skipper has still managed to find the back of the net 18 times in the league. Lionel Messi is once again leading the race to the Pichichi trophy, having scored 34% of his team’s goals in the 2020-21 La Liga.

Interestingly, Barcelona’s second-highest goal-scorer in the league this season is Antoine Griezmann, who has netted only six times; teenage sensation Ansu Fati is next on the list with four goals despite being injured since November.

It's clear that the 33-year-old Lionel Messi is carrying Barcelona's attacking burden once again, and this is what Koeman wants to chance. Speaking in a press conference in this regard, the Dutchman spoke of the need to share the responsibility and lending the skipper a helping hand.

“It's not just up to the senior players to step forward. To give an example, Leo has scored 18 goals. The rest of the attackers, together, have more or less the same amount. He also needs help. The responsibility has to be shared around. Yes, the older players must help the younger players in the squad, but in general, it's up to the whole team to step forward” said Koeman.

Barcelona visit Sevilla on Saturday, knowing that a win could take them to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid even though they would have played two games more. Koeman will also be aware that to secure all three points, he might have to depend on Lionel Messi once again.

Most goals in Europe's top five leagues this year:



Lionel Messi - 13

Robert Lewandowski - 12

Erling Haaland - 10



Not bad for somebody who is 'not at his best' 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/Hi6hHxawAr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2021

Lionel Messi continues to be Barcelona’s main man

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is already feeling the heat at the Camp Nou, with the club enduring a 4-1 first-leg defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future continues to remain unresolved, as the club stares at the grim possiblity of another trophyless campaign.

Barcelona are due to meet Sevilla on Wednesday in the return leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal, which they trail 2-0.

Elche's goalkeeper couldn't believe it when Lionel Messi asked him for his shirt in return 😂 pic.twitter.com/DRHcvH5J9w — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2021

Ronald Koeman insists that he is not under any added pressure, but Barcelona’s fortunes this season continue to depend on the form of Lionel Messi.

Interestingly, if Sevilla win both games, the Blaugrana could endure a second trophyless campaign in as many seasons.