Barcelona have begun talks with star player in bid to extend his contract until 2028 - Reports

According to Spanish newspaper MARCA, Barcelona have commenced talks with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen over a new deal. The German international joined the Catalan club in 2014 and has become a mainstay at Barca.

The La Liga outfit signed the goalkeeper for a reported fee of €12 million at the time (via Transfermarkt). Ter Stegen's current agreement with the club expires in 2025. According to MARCA, Barcelona are willing to offer the shot-stopper a contract till 2028 and hope that he finishes his sporting career at Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen has been in fine form recently and finished the previous La Liga campaign with 26 clean sheets from his 38 appearances. He also won the Zamora trophy for the first time, an award given to the keeper with the lowest goals-to-games ratio.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper conceded just 18 goals in his 28 league appearances.

Ter Stegen is also reportedly happy to remain in Barcelona, and the relationship between the parties is reportedly quite strong.

The Spanish publication also believes that the player could become a future captain at Barcelona. Ter Stegen is reportedly an important personality in the locker room.

So far, the goalkeeper has made 377 appearances for his current club, keeping 157 clean sheets across all competitions. He has won the La Liga trophy on five occasions while winning the Champions League once during his stay in Spain.

Barcelona expect Clement Lenglet to exit Camp Nou this summer- Reports

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday (July 11) that Barcelona are expecting Clement Lenglet to leave the Catalan club this summer. The transfer expert also stated that the club have given permission to the centre-back not to commence training until July 18.

Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur (via Mundo Deportivo). The publication suggests that Lenglet will join Barcelona for their pre-season trip to the USA should the deal not materialise.

The France international spent the entirety of last season on loan at Spurs. During his time with the north London outfit, he made 26 league appearances, out of which he started 24.

The 28-year-old defender could be on his way out after a five-year spell with Barcelona.

