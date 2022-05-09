Barcelona believe 18-year-old striker can be as good as Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Reports   

Barcelona have their eye on someone who could be as good as their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. A report from El Nacional suggests that the Blaugrana have been sending scouts to monitor this young sensation.

The man in question is 18-year-old Williot Swedberg, who hails from Stockholm, Sweden. He is an academy product of Hammarby and made his senior debut last year in the Allsvenskan (the Swedish top-flight). Although he started as a central midfielder, he was used in an advanced attacking role last season.

Swedberg's been extremely impressive in 2022, having been employed as a left-winger and centre-forward in his seven appearances. He has five goals to his name so far this year. The striker is believed to have great potential, and Barcelona scouts are understood to have submitted positive reports on him.

The Hammarby striker has also earned eight caps for the Swedish U-18 national team and has scored for them once. Under Xavi Hernandez, the Catalans have continued to rely on their youngsters. The likes of Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Ansu Fati have all played important roles for the team this season.

Football Wonderkids @fbwonderkids Williot Swedberg (18) in the Allsvenskan for



5 games (4 starts)

5 goals

5 key passes

5 wins

7 dribbles won

⚔️ 8 tackles won



Leads his team and league in goals.



Top player to watch in Sweden right now! Williot Swedberg (18) in the Allsvenskan for @Hammarbyfotboll 5 games (4 starts)5 goals5 key passes5 wins7 dribbles won⚔️ 8 tackles wonLeads his team and league in goals.Top player to watch in Sweden right now! 🇸🇪 Williot Swedberg (18) in the Allsvenskan for @Hammarbyfotboll:☑️ 5 games (4 starts)⚽️ 5 goals🔑 5 key passes💯 5 wins🔀 7 dribbles won⚔️ 8 tackles wonLeads his team and league in goals.Top player to watch in Sweden right now! 🌟 https://t.co/VN7qsIkVDv

At Barcelona, the way forward looks to be some quality investment in youth and the Swede is proving that he is worth adding to the ranks. However, the Blaugrana are not the only club that are scouting Swedberg.

Swedish outlet Expressen revealed that Manchester United scouts were also keeping an eye on the 18-year-old as Hammarby faced Malmo in last week's clash.

Looking back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Barcelona

Ibrahimovic has been one of the best strikers in the world for the past decade and a half. The 40-year-old forward has shown great longevity and is still capable of pulling off the extraordinary as he continues to play for AC Milan. Ibrahimovic has built an impressive resume over the years, having featured for European giants like Inter Milan, Ajax, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

If Williot Swedberg is able to get into the ranks of half those clubs, then it's safe to say he will have grown into an impressive striker. However, the 18-year-old would not want to emulate Ibrahimovic's time at Barcelona.

The Swede only spent one season at Camp Nou, having signed from Inter Milan in 2009. He scored 22 goals in 46 appearances and provided 13 assists for the Catalan club in the 2009-10 season. However, the striker did not see eye to eye with manager Pep Guardiola and their spat led to the player joining AC Milan on loan the following season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL The fallout from the Manchester derby continues as Zlatan Ibrahimovic brands Pep Guardiola the most "immature" coach he has worked with: skysports.tv/jirdDh The fallout from the Manchester derby continues as Zlatan Ibrahimovic brands Pep Guardiola the most "immature" coach he has worked with: skysports.tv/jirdDh https://t.co/59aGzrS5gm

The Rossoneri eventually made Ibrahimovic's loan move permanent in 2011. It will be interesting to see if the Blaugrana are able to secure a move for Swedberg, who is being touted as the next Ibrahimovic.

Edited by Prem Deshpande