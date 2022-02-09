Barcelona 'best positioned' to sign Liverpool attacker this summer - Reports

Liverpool star Sadio Mane wants to prove his worth outside of England with Barcelona being a potential destination, according to reports. The Senegal forward's contract with the Reds expires in 2023 and has so far not signed a new one.

According to SPOX and Goal, Mane wants to win the Champions League with other clubs to prove his worth and become the greatest African player.

He helped Senegal win the AFCON title last week and was the 'Player of the Tournament' as well. Mane scored three goals, assisted three and also scored the final penalty in the shootout in the final against Egypt.

If he were to leave in the summer of 2022, Liverpool could get good value even though his contract expires next year.

Barcelona would also love to have a top-quality forward like Mane in their squad. They have already added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore to their frontline in January.

According to Transfermarkt, Mane commands a market value of €80 million. However, the Reds might be open to selling him for much less considering he could go for free next season.

Since joining the Reds in 2016 from Southampton, Mane has scored 107 goals and made 44 assists in 244 appearances in all competitions. The Senegalese has won the Premier League and the Champions League with the club.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season with 22 goals, sharing it with Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder

The Reds are reportedly looking to bring 17-year-old Spanish midfielder Gavi to Anfield. The youngster has grown into prominence in recent times with his performances for club and country.

He has a release clause of €50 million which Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV #FCBarcelona Liverpool are ready to offer Barcelona midfielder Gavi a deal worth a £3 million a year. Gavi reportedly has a release clause of around £42 million. [El Nacional] #LFC Liverpool are ready to offer Barcelona midfielder Gavi a deal worth a £3 million a year. Gavi reportedly has a release clause of around £42 million. [El Nacional] #LFC #FCBarcelona

Gavi has made 18 senior La Liga appearances this season, scoring twice and assisting three goals. He is one of the most promising teenagers in the world at the moment.

Hence, if the Reds are able to sign him, it could be a major boost for them while being a big loss for Barcelona.

